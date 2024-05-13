Vikings Sign TE Sammis Reyes Through International Player Pathway Program
The Vikings announced on Monday that they have signed tight end Sammis Reyes, who participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend. Reyes, who is from Chile, is joining the team through the NFL's International Player Pathway program, which means he won't count towards the offseason roster limit of 90 players.
Here's what we originally wrote about Reyes and his unique backstory when it was reported that he would be joining the Vikings for rookie minicamp:
The 28-year-old was born in Chile and was a basketball prodigy growing up, playing on the Chilean youth national team. When he was 14, he was discovered by an American scout and ended up moving to Florida for high school despite not knowing any English. Reyes wound up playing college basketball at four different schools: Hawaii, Palm Beach State, Tulane, and Loyola New Orleans.
After playing on the Chilean national team that failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup in 2019, Reyes was working as a trainer and a DoorDash driver when he decided to give football a try. He had never played before, but his size and athleticism helped him get accepted into the NFL's International Pathway Program in 2021. He trained in Florida, worked out at the University of Florida's pro day, and wound up signing a deal with the Washington Football Team. When Reyes made his regular season debut later that year, he became the first Chilean player to ever appear in an NFL game.
Reyes appeared in 11 games for the WFT that year, playing 39 offensive snaps and 145 snaps on special teams. In his limited role on offense, he was almost entirely used as a run blocker. Reyes was released in 2022 and signed with the Bears' practice squad. Last year, he signed with the Jaguars, but suffered a concussion and decided to retire in August. Now he's chosen to un-retire and pursue an NFL comeback.
Reyes is 6'5", 260 pounds, and an absurd athlete. Back in 2021, he posted remarkable numbers in the 40-yard-dash, bench press, and jumps. He's also built a big social media following, with nearly 600K followers on Instagram.
All you have to do is look at Reyes and his athletic testing numbers to understand why the Vikings are adding him to their roster. He's a huge tight end with a muscular frame and incredible athleticism. Those traits could be useful on special teams and as a run blocker if he's able to make the Vikings' 53-man roster or practice squad.
Reyes joins a loaded Vikings TE room that includes T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, and undrafted rookie Trey Knox. Hockenson is expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from ACL surgery. With his size and potential role on offense, Reyes profiles as a poor man's Oliver, who is one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.
Reyes is the Vikings' first IPP signing since DT Junior Aho last year. Aho is no longer on the roster.
