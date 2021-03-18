QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals The 'Crazy' About Signing With Washington

Fitzpatrick has a sense of humor about his travels; "Every week is a revenge game for me,'' he joked, "because I've played on every dang team."

Ryan Fitzpatrick realizes that it "sounds crazy,'' but ...

“I just feel like I’ve got a lot of great football ahead of me,'' Fitzpatrick said in his Thursday meeting with the media after signing his one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Football Team, "which sounds crazy,” Fitzpatrick said.

Indeed, the idea of a quarterback who will turn 39 in November, who will be playing for his ninth NFL team in his 17th season since leaving Harvard, being at the top of his game isn't the norm.

But it is on what the defending NFC East champions are banking on.

Fitzpatrick has a sense of humor about his travels; "Every week is a revenge game for me,'' he joked, "because I've played on every dang team."

But he is serious about the reasons he joined Washington, which include the youthful promise of the WFT roster and the boss of the roster.

"Coach (Ron) Rivera's got a great reputation around the league from other coaches and guys he's coached,'' Fitzpatrick said. "From being on so many teams and in organizations, I had a ton of great conversations about him."

Fitzpatrick said Washington had some competition for his services, and that in fact, "It was interesting that in Year 17, this was the most sought after I had been in my whole career.''

He thinks his involvement in the turnaround of the Dolphins, his last stop, helped build his thick resume, which includes a reputation for being a colorful leader, for being surprising mobile and for being able to throw vertically, which should be a treat for receiving standouts Terry McLaurin and newly-added Curtis Samuel.

"My style of play, I'm going to give my guys chances,'' he said. "I'm going to throw the ball down the field ... I'm gonna give you everything I've got.''

He said his age has helped him in "figuring some things out about myself, I just love football. I love the competition, I love the camaraderie, I love working together as a team for a common goal. And those are just things that I don’t know where else I would find that.”

He'll find it in Washington - especially if Washington again finds itself in the playoffs.