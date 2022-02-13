Tom Brady to Un-Retire? Here's How It Affects The Commanders

Indeed, it was Brady himself who uttered the phrase "never say never” regarding a potential some-day return via his “Let’s Go” podcast.

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saying "Never Say Never'' regarding the idea of Tom Brady "un-retiring''?

It could affect the Washington Commanders quarterback search.

According to NFL Network, the Bucs aren’t ready to close the door on Tom Brady for 2022 just yet. Tampa is apparently willing to do whatever it can in order to get the legendary Brady to change his mind.

Indeed, it was Brady himself who uttered the phrase "never say never” regarding a potential some-day return via his “Let’s Go” podcast.

But is "some day'' the same as "now''?

The 44-year-old icon made it pretty clear that he feels he "owes'' time to his family. But the Bucs would be wise to hold out hope, with some sort of timetable limit in place, that their MVP might change course.

Meanwhile, the buzz has it that Brady engineering a comeback might have something to do with hooking up with his hometown San Francisco 49ers. And at the same time, the word is that the Bucs - short of retaining Brady - will go all-in on the idea of trading for the likes of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both those ideas are rather messy and complicated.

But if Brady enrolls himself back into the NFL and becomes a starter in 2022, it could take away a free agency destination for quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason and become a domino that could determine which quarterback ends up with the Commanders.