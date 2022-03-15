Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?
J.D. McKissic is bidding farewell to Washington D.C.
According to ESPN, the ex-Commander is heading to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.
Over the last two years, Commanders have used six quarterbacks. One thing they all have in common is the use of McKissic, a one-time underrated weapon who's turning into a hot commodity on the free agent market.
McKissic revitalized his career during his time in Washington. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. Now, there is a chance that he could potentially triple that number in his next contract.
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Former Commanders QB Target Deshaun Watson Courted By Falcons?
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
BREAKING: Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams
The Washington Commanders are expected to be in play for former New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams
Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1
Washington has filled its most important position, but who should they fill out the roster with around Wentz?
In 2020, McKissic appeared in all 16 games and was a huge weapon down the stretch. He became a threat in the passing attack as a check down option, especially with the immobility of Alex Smith. He finished with 80 catches for 543 yards. However, injuries cost him six games last season and the offense certainly missed his presence down in his absence.
J.D. McKissic
J.D. McKissic carted off after suffering an injury
J.D. McKissic scoring a touchdown
Despite missing some time again in 2021, McKissic caught 123 passes in Washington, 50 more than his first four years in the league combined. In Washington, he logged 983 receiving yards. During three seasons in Seattle and one in Detroit, McKissic had just 515 receiving yards combined.
This is not to say that McKissic is an elite back or even a three-down option. What we have seen is a strong pass catcher out of the backfield and a main cog that has helped Washington's offense in recent years. Now, McKissic brings his skillset to one of the most talented offenses in the NFL in upstate New York.