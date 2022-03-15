Washington's Secret Weapon: What Are Bills Getting In J.D. McKissic?

There are many teams that could have their eyes on the Washington Commanders' running back in free agency.

J.D. McKissic is bidding farewell to Washington D.C.

According to ESPN, the ex-Commander is heading to the Buffalo Bills on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Over the last two years, Commanders have used six quarterbacks. One thing they all have in common is the use of McKissic, a one-time underrated weapon who's turning into a hot commodity on the free agent market.

McKissic revitalized his career during his time in Washington. In 2020, the dual-threat back signed a two-year deal with the Commanders that would pay him an average of $1.6 million per year. Now, there is a chance that he could potentially triple that number in his next contract.

In 2020, McKissic appeared in all 16 games and was a huge weapon down the stretch. He became a threat in the passing attack as a check down option, especially with the immobility of Alex Smith. He finished with 80 catches for 543 yards. However, injuries cost him six games last season and the offense certainly missed his presence down in his absence.

Despite missing some time again in 2021, McKissic caught 123 passes in Washington, 50 more than his first four years in the league combined. In Washington, he logged 983 receiving yards. During three seasons in Seattle and one in Detroit, McKissic had just 515 receiving yards combined.

This is not to say that McKissic is an elite back or even a three-down option. What we have seen is a strong pass catcher out of the backfield and a main cog that has helped Washington's offense in recent years. Now, McKissic brings his skillset to one of the most talented offenses in the NFL in upstate New York.