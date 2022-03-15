Skip to main content

Ravens Sign Commanders Free Agency Target Marcus Williams

The Washington Commanders are expected to be in play for former New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams on a five-year, $70 million contract. Williams was a name to watch for by the Washington Commanders entering free agency. 

USATSI_17227432

Marcus Williams

USATSI_13875909

Marcus Williams

USATSI_17208503

Marcus Williams

According to league reports, Washington is one of three teams expected to make a play for Williams at the start of the league tampering period on Monday. The Detroit Lions and New York Jets also are expected to be in the mix, but Baltimore was willing to cough up the dough. 

Williams now is expected to make roughly $14 million a season. Washington now must pivot to a different direction at the free safety spot. 

Williams, 25, has been one of the most consistent free safeties since arriving in New Orleans from Utah. He won't be overly physical in run support, but his coverage skills are top-notch. Williams has 15 interceptions in five seasons and he's missed only five games through his career. 

Washington's secondary ranked 29th in pass coverage last season despite the additions of cornerbacks William Jackson III and rookie Benjamin St-Juste. Veteran Bobby McCain also signed a one-year deal and took reps both a free safety and nickel defender. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jayon brown 1
Play

Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1

Washington has filled its most important position, but who should they fill out the roster with around Wentz?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17183597_168388359_lowres
Play

Brandon Scherff Signing: Pass or Fail?

As rosters shuffle, Sports Illustrated is grading the moves of the busy team-building days.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
j.d. mckissic
Play

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Is The Current Market For J.D. McKissic?

J.D. McKissic is ready to enter free agency and could be in for a nice payday after two strong years in Washington.

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he would be interested in retaining McCain at the the right price. In his lone season, McCain recorded a career-best 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and four interceptions. 

"The important thing’s going to be: Can we come up with a number that makes sense for everybody involved and how does that fit into the puzzle of putting our football team together?” Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said at the NFL Combine. 

USATSI_13779900

Marcus Williams

USATSI_13779911

Marcus Williams

USATSI_16788645

Marcus Williams

Washington currently sits with just over $5 million in salary cap room. That number could expand if the team waives several players before signing anyone on March 16. 

Free safety was a weak point last season for the Commanders. Williams fits the style of defense coordinator Jack Del Rio is looking to run. Now, Washington must settle for its second choice.

jayon brown 1
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Free Agents Commanders Need to Sign After Quiet Day 1

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
USATSI_17183597_168388359_lowres
News

Brandon Scherff Signing: Pass or Fail?

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
j.d. mckissic
News

Washington's Secret Weapon: What Is The Current Market For J.D. McKissic?

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Too Many Needs, Not Enough Space: What's Commanders Free Agency Plan?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
USATSI_16893924
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Signs With Dolphins

By Washington Football Staff19 hours ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

By Greg Patuto20 hours ago
scherff
News

Bye Bye Brandon: Washington OL Scherff Expected to Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago