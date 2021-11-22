WFT's Chase Young: Season-Ending Surgery Schedule

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Washington Football Star Chase Young: Season-Ending Surgery Monday - Report

    It is Monday, according to reports, that will see Young undergo the season-ending surgery on his torn ACL last Sunday.
    Author:

    It was a week ago when Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera acknowledged that star defensive end Chase Young had suffered a "leg injury.''

    It is Monday, according to reports, that will see Young undergo the season-ending surgery on his torn ACL last Sunday.

    The procedure is expected to leave Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, in good shape to play again for the WFT in 2022. Obviously, though, there will be speculation about the timetable and about the rehab.

    Young has established a couple of things in his brief NFL career. He is, despite being just 22, firmly established in his leadership position in the WFT locker room. Given that - and given the work ethic that got him this far as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft - his efforts to return are beyond question.

    And it is hoped he is further motivated by re-joining a team that still, even with its poor start (and Young's own mediocre start), has great promise.

    Washington defeated the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs in the WFT's last outing, in the game in which Young was injured. At halftime of that game, Young gave his teammates a motivational speech, and in the second half of the game, he was on the sidelines, on crutches, still coaching up encouragement.

    And now, after Week 11, the WFT has a second straight win, this one over Carolina and Cam Newton. So Washington has won two in a row, moving its record to 4-6 and staying alive in the race for that last spot in the postseason field.

    And Chase Young will be a part of it ... after he exits the hospital and re-enters his locker room.

