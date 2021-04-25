Washington Ex Guice Banned From LSU, Erased From Record Books

Guice has been a free agent since being released by Washington last year. In five games, he ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

The Washington Football Team has experienced all too many dark days when it comes to errant NFL Draft decisions.

Former running back Derrius Guice stands out on that particular list. And now he's reportedly being erased from another list.

LSU is banning him from its athletics program indefinitely and deleting his name from the school's record books, and removing his name from the school's record books, according to ESPN.

The decision comes after Guice, who was a star runner at LSU from 2015-17, faced allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2016.

Guice was arrested in August on separate domestic violence charges and was later released by the Washington Football Team.

Guice played in 35 games for the Tigers, with 3,074 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns and three receiving TDs. On Nov. 24, 2016, he ran for a school-record 285 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Texas A&M.

He then became a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Washington, but played just five games as a pro. Injuries were the reasons Guice was unavailable for all of the 2018 season and most of the 2019 season before the pair of rape accusations prompted Washington to cut him in August 2020.

Guice has been a free agent since being released by Washington last year. In five games, he ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU is meanwhile dealing with an ongoing sexual harassment scandal that involved allegations against former coach Les Miles.

