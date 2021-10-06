October 6, 2021
Washington WR Wins Special Teams Player of the Week

DeAndre Carter's kickoff return for a touchdown gets rewarded by league
Author:

Special teams isn't always flashy, but it's essential to win in football. Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter was certainly special on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Carter took home the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following a 101-yard touchdown on the road in Week 4. It propelled Washington to a 34-30 victory and a 2-2 record on the season. 

"Coach Nate Kaczor called a great return," Carter said told reporters Sunday. "The other 10 guys on the kickoff return team did their job."

READ MORE: Should Washington Sign Pro Bowl LB Cut by Rival Cowboys?

Carter received a big block from rookie tight end John Bates to help seal the sideline and win the one-on-one battle against punter Cameron Nizialek. He turned on the jets, thus grabbing the score and giving Washington a 19-17 lead to begin the third quarter. 

This marked Carter's first touchdown with WFT. It also was Washington's first kickoff return for a touchdown since November of 2019. 


The 101 yards tied former WFT players Brian Mitchell and Rashad Ross for the longest in franchise history.

READ MORE: Cowboys Cut Smith

"Great effort," Carter said of his teammates. "Everybody was pretty much covered up."

So far this season, Carter leads the league in kickoff return yards average (27.8) among players with 10 returns on the year. On Sunday, the seventh-year veteran had three returns for total of 151 yards, the most in a game this season. 

Washington will return home Sunday to take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. 

READ MORE: Ron Rivera Disappointed with WFT

