Washington Football Team NFL Season Preview: Weird & Wonderful?

WFT won the NFC East title in 2020, but do they have the tools to repeat in 2021?

The 2021 season can be a bright one for the Washington Football Team. A new quarterback comes to town and head coach Ron Rivera looks to build on the successes of 2020 and an NFC East division title.

READ MORE: Saquon Barkley Injury Update - And Why Washington And Cowboys Care

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with Washington Football on SI.

Washington Football Team on SI staff writer Timm Hamm recently joined Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter on the radio. Carpenter was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio.

Carpenter, Baker, and Hamm discussed the strength and weaknesses of the Washington Football Team, as well as what to expect from new WFT quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's arrival brings the team some short-term stability, but the team's long-term starting quarterback situation is still in question.

READ MORE: Fitz is 'The Guy'

There are 31 other teams that would definitely swap defensive lines with Washington. It's loaded with star power at the top and has tremendous depth. Chase Young and Montez Sweat should be improved from last season, which is a terrifying thought for opposing offensive lines.

Also discussed is the impact of head coach Ron Rivera and owner Dan Snyder on the team. Can Snyder and Rivera work together as they attempt to build a powerhouse in Washington D.C.?

The pandemic year bought some time for the name change to sink in for WFT fans, but with fans being allowed back at FedEdField this upcoming season, will we see protests from fans who are unhappy about the change? Will we hear impromptu singings of the 'old' fight song?

It could be a weird, wonderful season in Washington.

CONTINUE READING: WFT Info Stacked Here