Week 12 in the NFL got an early start this week, with the Rams taking down the Packers 26–13 on Thanksgiving Eve. The win propelled Los Angeles into the No. 7 spot in the NFC’s wild-card race and dropped Green Bay back into the hunt for a playoff spot as we get ready to enter December.

The rest of the week’s Thanksgiving slate includes three Turkey Day battles between the Bears and Lions, Cowboys and Eagles, and Chiefs and Bills, followed by a Black Friday matchup featuring the Broncos and Steelers.

All four matchups, along with plenty of others this coming weekend, carry massive postseason implications.

Here’s the current NFL playoff picture.

Note: All postseason probabilities are courtesy of The Athletic’s playoff simulator .

AFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: Buffalo Bills

Record: 9–1 | Opponents left above .500: 5 | Playoff probability: >99%

The Bills sit at 9–1 and remain in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Week 12. They’ll welcome the Chiefs to Highmark Stadium on Thanksgiving night with first place in the conference on the line. A Buffalo loss would let Kansas City take over the top spot, at least until Friday, when the Broncos will have an opportunity to leapfrog both teams.

No. 2: Denver Broncos

Record: 8–2 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 98%

The Broncos’ 38–24 victory over the Raiders last Sunday extended their current win streak to six and moved them into first place in the AFC West. They’ll face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Black Friday and, with a Bills loss to the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night, will play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 7–3 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 99%

The Jaguars lost their first game in over a month in Week 11, falling to the Giants 23–18 and dropping to 7–3 on the season. Jacksonville still remains comfortably in first place in the AFC South. They’ll now face the Titans on Sunday before a Week 13 matchup between two of the league’s brightest offensive minds, Liam Coen and Ben Johnson, when they face the Bears in Chicago.

No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 7–3 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 98%

The Bengals lost their first game since early October on Monday night, falling to the Commanders on a last-second field goal. Cincinnati still holds a one-game lead over both the Browns and Steelers in the AFC North, keeping them atop the division standings heading into Week 12.

No. 5: Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 8–2 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: >99%

While the Chiefs’ 34–7 win over the Cardinals last Sunday marked their third straight, it wasn’t enough to keep them atop the AFC West standings after the Broncos beat the Raiders in the late-afternoon window. Still, a Kansas City win over the Bills on Thanksgiving night would put them in the AFC’s driver's seat for at least a few hours, before Denver faces the Steelers on Friday with a chance to claim the conference’s top spot.

No. 6: Cleveland Browns

Record: 6–4 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 64%

The Browns were off in Week 11 and, with the Patriots also on a bye, hold a spot in the AFC wild-card standings through Thanksgiving. Cleveland will welcome the Raiders to Huntington Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football to close out the weekend before a battle against the AFC North–leading Bengals in Week 13.

No. 7: Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 66%

The Steelers have now dropped two in a row after putting together a midseason four-game win streak. They’ll now return home to Pittsburgh—with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback —for a Black Friday matchup against the Broncos.

AFC: IN THE HUNT

8. New England Patriots (5–5)

9. Houston Texans (4–6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (4–6)

NFC: WHO’S IN

No. 1: San Francisco 49ers

Record: 9–1 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: >99%

The 49ers beat the Vikings 35–10 last Sunday in Mexico City to retain their spot atop the NFC standings. San Francisco will now face the Seahawks, Giants and Rams over the next three weeks before closing out the season against the Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles and Cardinals.

No. 2: Detroit Lions

Record: 8–2 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 86%

The Lions have now won six consecutive games after their 31–14 win over the Buccaneers, and sit in the NFC’s No. 2 spot heading into Week 12. Detroit is undefeated at home as it prepares for its Thanksgiving Day matchup against the division-rival Bears on Thursday.

No. 3: New York Giants

Record: 6-3-1 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 68%

The Giants beat the Jaguars in Week 11, and remain in first-place in the NFC East. New York will now face the struggling Colts in Week 12 before an all-important bout against the NFC-leading 49ers in Week 13.

No. 4: Carolina Panthers

Record: 5–5 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 54%

The Panthers’ 35–33 win over the Ravens in Week 11 kept them atop the NFC South standings for at least another week. Carolina now leads the Buccaneers by two games in the division standings, and will face Tampa Bay on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

No. 5: Chicago Bears

Record: 8–2 | Opponents left above .500: 6 | Playoff probability: 92%

The Bears have now won five consecutive games after a 3–2 start, and jumped the Vikings for the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture after Minnesota’s loss to the 49ers last Sunday. With a win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Chicago would take over first place in the NFC North.

No. 6: Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7–3 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 91%

The Vikings have dropped three of their past four games after opening the season 6–0. Still firmly in the NFC’s wild-card race heading into Week 12, Minnesota will welcome Kirk Cousins’s former team—the Falcons—to U.S. Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

No. 7: Los Angeles Rams

Record: 7–4 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 47%

The Rams opened Week 12 with a 26–13 win over the Packers and in turn, earned a spot in the NFC playoff picture for the first time this season. Los Angeles has now won five straight after starting the year 2–4, but may still struggle to make the postseason with matchups against the Chiefs and 49ers—plus a pair of games against the Seahawks—still on the horizon.

NFC: IN THE HUNT

8. Seattle Seahawks (6–4)

9. Green Bay Packers (6–5)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5–6)