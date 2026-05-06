What’s Next for Russell Wilson? Ranking His Career Options From the NFL to TV and Baseball

Russell Wilson has a decision to make about his future in the NFL, with retirement very much on the table for the 37-year-old. If he does return to the gridiron, it’ll be for his 15th season, and he says he’s received an offer from the Jets after visiting the franchise last week.

Wilson would join the Jets in backup capacity, with Geno Smith expected to be the starting quarterback for New York in 2026. He could be an invaluable mentor to rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, who the Jets selected in the fourth round of the draft.

But if Wilson does decide his career has reached its end, he’s reportedly considering a career in media. The Athletic reported that he’s been in contact with CBS over a potential role as an analyst, having previously worked with the network during his playing career.

“They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do,” Wilson said of possibly joining the Jets, via ProFootballTalk. “I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

So, what is the best plan for Wilson? We’re going to rank his career options as he mulls his future both in and out of the NFL.

1. ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS

CBS has a vacancy on its weekly “The NFL Today” show after Matt Ryan departed the network to become the Falcons’ president of football operations. Wilson would be an excellent replacement for Ryan, and could bring his wealth of experience and game knowledge to the table to provide valuable insight for fans watching at home. Wilson is comfortable on camera––we all remember the bizarre but comical “Danger-wich” commercial he shot for Subway, and he even made an appearance as a guest analyst for CBS during a Giants bye week last season. It’s possible last year’s warmup act could result in a full-time role analyst for Wilson.

2. New York Jets

If Wilson does end up returning to the NFL for one more season, it’ll likely be with the Jets. He’s reportedly received a contract offer from the franchise after last week’s visit, and he could be an important addition to a young Jets team that doesn’t have many veteran leaders on the roster. Smith is the de facto starter heading into the season, but things can change in a hurry if he struggles, which would open the door for Wilson to take over the offense.

3. ‘Football Night in America’ on NBC

NBC is overhauling its pool of on-air talent, headlined by the addition of Mike Tomlin to its Football Night in America studio crew after his departure from the Steelers. Wilson, who played under Tomlin in Pittsburgh briefly, would have the chance to reunite with his former coach in a much different environment. Wilson could follow in the footsteps of many quarterbacks before him by making the leap to media after retiring, and with NBC shuffling its lineup of analysts, he could be a great fit on the new-look crew.

4. Savannah Bananas

(O.K., we're not completely serious here, but it'd be fun.)

Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) joined the Savannah Bananas in front of 40,000 fans in Yankee Stadium, and ended up hitting into a trick play 👇 pic.twitter.com/QS4fWFKXIT — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) April 26, 2026

Wilson’s baseball pedigree could play into his next career path. Formerly a fourth-round draft pick by the Rockies, baseball was a legitimate option for Wilson coming out of college. Having already made a guest appearance for the Savannah Bananas during the offseason, Wilson could pursue his next championship in the highly unserious Banana Ball league. For whatever reason, the Bananas are immensely popular, selling out huge arenas each year. Adding Wilson to the mix would be yet another big draw for the “baseball” team out of Savannah, Ga.

5. Other backup opportunities in the NFL

The Jets aren’t the only team without a fully ironed out quarterbacks room. If Wilson doesn’t head to New York but still wants to continue his career, there are a few other teams in need of an experienced backup. The Cardinals could be a fit, though they did sign Gardner Minshew in the offseason. Perhaps Wilson could step in and aid in mentoring Carson Beck.

Alternatively, the Steelers, who are still awaiting Aaron Rodgers’s decision on his own future, could consider a reunion with Wilson, who could help with the development of both of Pittsburgh’s young quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Another fit could be with the Rams, who might prefer to keep first-round pick Ty Simpson, largely viewed as a developmental piece, off the field as a rookie. Bringing Wilson aboard on a one-year deal could provide some additional depth and an experienced option in case Matthew Stafford misses time with an injury.

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