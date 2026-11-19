The Colts finally found their way back in the win column last Sunday afternoon when they took down the lowly Dolphins, 24–22. The victory halted a five-game skid for Indianapolis—which had just wrapped up its selling spree days prior at the NFL’s trade deadline—and gave the franchise something to celebrate after firing its general manager last month , even as the team sits at 3–7 on the season.

Still, Daniel Jones’s performance so far this season can’t go without discussion, and could very well make Thursday night against the Texans a make-or-break matchup for the quarterback.

After the Colts took a 21–3 lead over the Dolphins early in the second half, thanks to their defense recovering a fumble in the end zone, their offense proceeded to score just three more points while going three-and-out four times. Jones, meanwhile, threw a back-breaking interception to rookie cornerback Chris Johnson that was returned for a touchdown to help cut Miami’s deficit to one possession entering the fourth quarter. He finished the game with just 11 completions on 22 attempts (50%) for 108 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a QBR of 1.7—the worst of any quarterback in the NFL this season.

“We need to continue to get better,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after the game of Jones’s outing. “There’s a lot of different things that happened out there, self-inflicted wounds, for sure. But we’ve all got to be better around him.”

Steichen then announced that Jones will remain under center for Indianapolis in Week 11, notably citing that the team is on a short week.

“We’ve got to go,” he said, underscoring the urgency of the turnaround.

While there was admittedly little time for the Colts to make a quarterback change this week, given that they had limited practice time before heading to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday night, another shoddy showing from Jones could force the organization to seriously consider a change.

Daniel Jones leads the NFL with 12 interceptions this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday’s game was not an anomaly. Despite tearing his Achilles tendon last December, Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract worth up to $100 million with incentives with Indianapolis this offseason, and production in 2026 has been far from what the club saw from him pre-injury. Through the Colts’ first 10 games this season, Jones has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,830 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with a league-leading 12 interceptions. His 67.0 passer rating, meanwhile, is the lowest among qualified quarterbacks and his -0.32 EPA per dropback is the second-worst—ahead of only Baker Mayfield. Jones also owns the seventh-lowest completion percentage over expected (CPOE) at -2.7% and has been sacked 25 times, the sixth-most in the NFL.

“I think there’s a lot of things that play into it,” Steichen told reporters Monday in Indianapolis when asked why the Colts are sticking with Jones. “Obviously, he knows he’s got to take care of the ball better first and foremost. I think it’s not all about one guy, I think it takes all 11 to do their job at a high level. It starts with me as a play-caller, calling better plays to make sure that guys are getting open and separating. Protection stuff. … But he does lead our team each and every week to get ready for those games on Sunday.”

Steichen was also asked if the team sticking with Jones is tied to his hefty deal—and while he said he wouldn’t “get into contract stuff,” the financial implications are important to the conversation. Though Jones’s deal is technically structured as a two-year, $88 million pact, only $10.51 million of his $38 million base salary next season is guaranteed, and that’s only in the event of an injury. That means the Colts could theoretically move on from Jones this offseason with their only loss being the $44 million they originally paid him at signing, provided he stays healthy and is released prior to March 15. In other words, the Colts have an incentive to bench Jones to avoid triggering said guarantee. This maneuver has become common practice in the NFL in recent years, with the Raiders doing so with Derek Carr in 2022 and the Broncos following suit with Russell Wilson in ’23.

There’s also a certain someone on the Colts’ roster who could benefit from another opportunity under center, and that’s Anthony Richardson. The 24-year-old has made just 15 starts since being selected by Indianapolis with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, posting an 8–7 record while accounting for 21 total touchdowns and committing 17 turnovers. After reportedly exploring a trade out of Indianapolis this offseason, Richardson showed up to training camp and put together a good enough preseason to remain on the Colts’ roster.

Anthony Richardson Sr. was drafted by the Colts in 2023. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steichen has made it clear that he wants his quarterbacks to protect the football, and while Richardson’s career 50.9% completion percentage and 12 interceptions don’t exactly demonstrate that, Jones’s play so far this season hasn’t either.

The Colts are sinking in the AFC at 3–7 with a vacant lead front-office job, and while they technically still have enough time to turn things around, they remain three games out of the AFC’s final wild-card spot with seven left in the season. If Indianapolis’s downward spiral continues against the Texans on Thursday night, the club will have every reason—financial implications, a prospect waiting in the wings and an outside shot at the postseason included—to put an end to the Daniel Jones era and start Richardson for the remainder of the season.