Brian Flores’s defense will return to the spotlight when the Vikings take on the 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday night, a matchup between arguably the NFL’s best defense and top offense.

The Vikings played in prime time for the first time this season a couple of weeks ago when they lost to the Bills 23–6. Instead of the Vikings’ defense becoming the story of the game, the team’s struggles at quarterback were evident as Carson Wentz completed 8-of-25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in the loss. The Vikings’ lack of offense put too much pressure on the defense, wearing them out over the game and calling into question whether their quarterback situation would waste a great defense.

Minnesota responded by trading for Kirk Cousins , who helped the Vikings earn a win over the Packers in his first game back. The defense was excellent again, sacking Jordan Love eight times and forcing four turnovers while Cousins and the offense did their part to support the defense.

Now, the defense will be back under the lights again, with a chance to prove how good this unit is as it prepares to take on the best offense in the NFL.

Flores is famous for blitzing more than any other defense, yet even he has reached new levels this season. The Vikings are blitzing 72.3% of the time, nearly 30% more than any other team (the Buccaneers are second with a rate of 43.9%). The Vikings have led the league in blitz rate every season under Flores, and their previous high with him was 50.3% in 2022.

“He’s more unique than all the other 31 guys,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Flores ahead of the game. “He’s the one guy who commits to this, it’s not just a fad for these first nine games. He’s been doing it his whole time in Minnesota. He did the same thing in Miami. He’s as good as it gets at that stuff. … They’re sound. They put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play-caller, the o-line, the receivers, on everybody.. A lot of times when you go into an NFL game, the pressure’s really on people on third down because those are things where everything can come. When you play against Brian, it’s 70 straight plays of that.”

Kyle Shanahan on Minnesota DC Brian Flores:



"Hes more unique than all the other 31 guys:” pic.twitter.com/kXFbGtTseN — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 18, 2026

While some quarterbacks feast off the blitz, Flores’s pressure packages often wear down even the league’s top signal-callers. The unit is not a star-studded one, but it’s able to thrive thanks to the scheme and the experience and the communication the players have in the system. Eight of the Vikings’ 11 defensive starters have been with the team for at least three seasons, helping them execute these unique defensive looks and plays. The Vikings’ defense began reaching an even greater level late last season when they led the team on a five-game win streak to end the year, and have continued to play at that level through the first half of the 2026 campaign.

The Vikings will look to continue this in their matchup against the 49ers, who also feature a creative and immensely successful scheme from Shanahan. The Vikings did lose to the two best offenses they’ve faced so far this season—the Lions and Bills—though the outcome could be different against the 49ers now that they have Cousins to support the defense.

As the two teams prepare to face off, here’s a breakdown of the matchup between Flores’s defense and Shanahan’s offense.

The Numbers Breakdown

Total offense vs. total defense

Team Total yards per game Points per game EPA per play Success rate 49ers offense 399.8 (1st) 31.2 (2nd) 0.18 (1st) 51.85% (1st) Vikings defense 273.3 (2nd) 14 (1st) -0.18 (2nd) 37.52% (1st)

Flores and Shanahan were already regarded as two of the best minds on their side of the ball entering this season, yet they’ve each done some of their best work in 2026. Both Flores’s defense and Shanahan’s offense rank top-two in numerous statistical categories.

49ers passing offense vs. Vikings pass defense

Team Passing yards per game EPA per pass Sacks Blitz rate Pressure rate 49ers offense 255.8 (seventh) 0.29 (1st) 13 (3rd-fewest) 29.6% (29th) 27.9% (lowest) Vikings defense 161.4 (2nd) -0.23 (2nd) 37 (1st) 72.3% (1st) 46.5% (1st)

The most interesting matchup of the game will be the 49ers’ pass offense vs. the Vikings’ pass defense. Even with all their injuries at receiver, the 49ers boast the NFL’s most efficient passing game, leading the league in EPA per pass. Despite ranking 26th in pass attempts, the 49ers rank seventh in passing yards per game as Purdy averages an NFL-leading 9.0 yards per attempt.

The question in this matchup will be how Purdy fares against the Vikings’ blitzes. While Purdy ranks first in passing touchdowns (12), passer rating (138), yards per attempt (12.1) and EPA per dropback (30) when blitzed this season, those blitzes aren’t comparable to what Flores does, and how often Flores blitzes.

Jordan Love is another quarterback who plays well against the blitz, leading the league in passing yards (1,098), ranking second in passing touchdowns (10) and fifth in EPA per dropback (0.12). In two games against the Vikings, he threw two touchdowns and one interception while recording an EPA per dropback of -0.07.

When Purdy faced the Vikings in 2024, he completed 10-of-15 passes for 91 yards, a pick and an EPA per dropback of -11.5 while taking four sacks against the blitz. In ’23, Purdy was 14-of-16 for 183 yards, a touchdown, an interception and an EPA per dropback of 0.44 while taking zero sacks. That was Flores’s first season in Minnesota, and both his blitzes and defenses have gotten much better since then.

Purdy’s closest experience this season was when the 49ers faced the Commanders earlier in Week 6. Commanders DC Daronte Jones is a disciple of Flores and blitzed Purdy on 41.2% of his dropbacks, the most he’s been blitzed this season. Purdy completed 6-of-11 (54.5%) passes for 86 yards and an EPA per dropback of -0.64.

Purdy has also been successful this season because he has taken just 13 sacks. He did, however, take five in their win over the Cowboys, something he can’t afford to do against Minnesota. While Purdy typically avoids sacks, he does like to hold on to the football and extend plays, ranking fifth in time to throw (3.02 seconds) and fourth when blitzed (2.94 seconds). In comparison, the Vikings' defense ranks second in time to pressure (2.49 seconds).

49ers rushing offense vs. Vikings rushing defense

Team Rushing yards EPA per rush Yards per carry 49ers 144 (3rd) 0.07 (2nd) 4.9 (3rd) Vikings 111.9 (17th) -0.11 (6th) 4.2 (19th)

The best way for the 49ers to take pressure off Purdy could be to run the ball with Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black. The Vikings’ defense has been susceptible to giving up rushing yards to good running teams, such as the Lions (230 yards) and Bills (134 yards). The 49ers’ run game is much improved from a season ago, and they’ve even had success running the ball against strong run defenses such as the Rams and Seahawks this season.

Purdy’s legs could also come in handy in this game. The Vikings did a good job of limiting Josh Allen to just 15 yards on six carries two weeks ago, but Caleb Williams ran for 42 yards on five carries (8.4 yards per carry) in their Week 2 matchup before sustaining a hamstring injury. Purdy ran for a combined 31 yards on seven carries over their past two matchups, and could lean on his mobility more in this matchup.

Past Shanahan vs. Flores matchups

Year Final score Passing yards Rushing yards Turnovers Sacks 2024 23–17 319 102 2 6 2023 22–17 272 65 3 1

Since joining the Vikings, Flores’s defense has gone 2–0 vs. the Shanahan-led 49ers. The teams first met in 2023.

Part of the reason for the Vikings’ past success against the 49ers is that they were able to garner a lead over San Francisco by halftime. The 49ers have been very successful under Shanahan, but typically win games by building an early lead and holding it. Per Stathead, the 49ers are 16–46 when trailing at the half under Shanahan, and 7–8 when tied at the half (including playoffs).

It’s particularly difficult to overcome a lead against the Vikings. Linebacker Blake Cashman told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after Week 1, “I personally believe that we’re the scariest defense to go against if we have a lead because that just unlocks our entire arsenal of max pressure looks, reading protections, all of our presentations and mixing up coverage. It’s hard on an offense and it’s stressful—they know what time it is and we know what time it is.”

The 49ers experienced this firsthand in 2023 and ’24. In 2023, Purdy threw interceptions on their final two drives as they tried coming back. The following year, they turned the ball over twice in the third quarter, putting them too far behind entering the fourth quarter. Because they trailed in both games, they also weren’t able to run the ball as much to take advantage of the weaker part of the Vikings’ defense.

Flores has had the 49ers’ number before. Once again, his defense will look to beat Shanahan’s squad and secure a statement win.