Capitals' Brett Connolly Says Declining White House Visit About 'Right and Wrong'

Connolly insisted him skipping the Capitals' White House trip has nothing to do with politics.

By Kaelen Jones
August 29, 2018

Washington Capitals wing Brett Connolly says he is skipping the team's upcoming visit to the White House, but insists that his decision has nothing to do with politics.

"For me, I just don't think it's the right thing to do," Connolly told reporters Wednesday. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there'll be a few guys not going, too. Like I said, it has nothing to do with politics, it's about what's right and wrong, and we'll leave it at that."

In June, following the Capitals' Stanley Cup win over the Las Vegas Knights to win their first-ever title, several players said they would be willing to visit the White House after being invited by U.S. president Donald Trump.

Right wing Devante Smith-Pelley was initially the only Washington player to publicly express he would not make the trip.

While Connolly insists declining an invitation to the White House is not rooted on the basis of politics, he joins a slew of championship-winning athletes over the recent years who have chosen not to attend since Trump was elected as president.

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were uninvited from attending the White House when several players, including Steph Curry, said they would not make the trip. The Philadelphia Eagles were also disinvited from attending the White House after winning the Super Bowl in February.

 

