‘Twas the night before National Gritty Day.
Somehow Gritty has only been in our lives for a year, and the Flyers mascot is celebrating his birthday milestone as only a big ball of orange fluff with googly eyes that took a nation by storm could.
In anticipation of the anniversary, Gritty—as humble as ever—put out a call for lavish gifts. So be sure to be original, do your research and don't be cheap when it comes to Gritty's gifts.
‘Twas the night before— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 23, 2019
National Gritty Day pic.twitter.com/ITrIgErcmd
Gritty first appeared Sept. 24, 2018 as the first Flyers' mascot since 1976. Philly fans were not disappointed, and the character quickly became a national icon and treasure. Gritty accomplished a lot in his first year from getting in a fight with Jimmy Fallon, thrown a kid in the penalty box and surprised a kid at the hospital. He's also forever changed the way we listen to Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball.
They grow up so fast.