Ducks vs. Oilers: Four Bold Predictions for Game 5 As Edmonton Faces Elimination

After a gut-wrenching loss by a matter of literal millimeters, the Oilers will look to rebound on Tuesday as they host the Ducks in Game 5 of their first-round series. Trailing 3–1 and on the brink of elimination, Edmonton will need more from its star core if they’re to turn things around and avoid an early exit from the postseason.

Anaheim has been powered by its young lineup consisting of breakout stars such as Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke, all of whom have played pivotal roles in their early postseason success. This is the Ducks’ first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance since 2018, and the team hasn’t won a playoff series since the year before that, when they reached the Western Conference finals.

The Oilers, meanwhile, have made back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final but came away with nothing to show for it. Now, they could be on the verge of a disappointing first-round collapse.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, so let’s make some predictions for Tuesday night’s game.

Ducks vs. Oilers Bold Predictions for Game 5

Leon Draisaitl will step up for Edmonton and score two goals

Leon Draisaitl has just one goal heading into Game 5 of the Oilers’ first-round playoff series. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Leon Draisaitl has seven points in the series, but he’s only managed to score one goal. He has recorded an assist in every game of the series, but has looked to be more of a playmaker than a shooter, with just eight shots on net in the first four games. I think he’ll take more chances in front of the net in Game 5 as the Oilers attempt to stave off elimination, and I think he’s going to find a way to beat Lukas Dostal in goal. Draisaitl had 11 goals last postseason, when he led the NHL with 52 regular-season goals. I’m expecting the 30-year-old to convert on two or more chances on Tuesday night, scoring for the first time since Game 2.

Oilers defense will continue to struggle and surrender four-plus goals

Darnell Nurse and the Oilers defense have struggled in the postseason. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Oilers’ offense has done its part, at least to the best of its ability. Despite Connor McDavid limping through the series, it’s the defense that has ultimately let Edmonton down. The team has surrendered 20 goals in its first four games of the playoffs, and the goaltending woes that have haunted them throughout their last two playoff runs have not improved. Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard provide solid two-way value, but they’re both mistake-prone on defense, and the Ducks will look to exploit that as they have all series long. I think it’ll be another long night for the Oilers defense on Tuesday, and they’ll surrender four or more goals for the fourth time in the series.

Jackson LaCombe will add to league-leading scoring tally with a pair of points

Jackson LaCombe leads all skaters in postseason points. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

LaCombe hasn’t looked out of place one bit in his first trip to the playoffs. Despite being a defenseman, the 25-year-old leads all skaters with eight points in the postseason, only two of which have come on the power play. He’s recorded seven even-strength points, proving to be a constant threat to make things happen against a porous Edmonton defense. I think his good fortunes on offense will continue in Game 5, and he’ll bring his postseason scoring tally to double digits with a pair of points on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid will lift Edmonton to an overtime victory

McDavid has been laboring throughout the series without his usual quickness, as he seemingly battles through an undisclosed injury. He’s not at 100%, but he will give everything he has on Tuesday night as the Oilers look to rally back from a 3–1 deficit. I don’t think McDavid and the Oilers will go down without a fight. McDavid has just four points this series and was held off the scoresheet entirely in Games 1 and 2. I think he’ll provide both a goal and an assist in regulation on Tuesday night, plus an Edmonton game-winner in OT, to extend the series to Game 6 back in Anaheim.

Final score prediction: 5–4, Oilers

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