Flyers vs. Penguins Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Pittsburgh Penguins staved off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers to avoid the sweep in Game 4 on Saturday night.

The Battle of Pennsylvania now shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Flyers vs. Penguins in Game 5 on Monday, April 27.

Flyers vs. Penguins Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Flyers +1.5 (-218)

Penguins -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

Flyers +114

Penguins -135

Total

5.5 (Over -125/Under +105)

Flyers vs. Penguins Starting Goalies

Flyers: Dan Vladar (3-1, 1.76 GAA, .926 SV%)

Penguins: Arturs Silovs (1-0, 2.00 GAA, .933 SV%)

Flyers vs. Penguins How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, SN-PIT, NBCSP

Flyers record: 3-1

Penguins record: 1-3

Flyers vs. Penguins Best NHL Prop Bets

Flyers Best NHL Prop Bet

Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Trevor Zegras has a point in three of four games so far in this series, including a two-point night in Game 3. He finished the regular season strong and hasn’t slowed down in the playoffs.

Zegras had a seven-game point streak from March 21 to April 2, then put up six points in his final five regular season games. He recorded a total of 13 points in that 13-game span.

The top-line center can create plays to pick up an assist or finish them as he did in Game 3. He’s also a part of the top-power play unit for the Flyers.

Flyers vs. Penguins Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the Flyers to close things out tonight in Pittsburgh in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Flyers failed to win four games in a row at any point during the regular season, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that the Penguins were able to stay alive in Game 4 on Saturday night. The series now shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 tonight.

Philadelphia’s resiliency was a key reason for its late run for a playoff spot. The Flyers went 18-6-1, losing two games in a row just once since the Olympic break. They were also a great road team later in the season as shown by their wins in Pittsburgh in Games 1 and 2.

The Flyers played their worst game of the series on Saturday night and still had a chance to tie it late. They’re playing the better hockey in this series so I have to take them at plus odds.

I would also consider taking the UNDER 5.5 at plus odds given how the Flyers have bounced back from losses, but Philadelphia may be able to pour it on if it can get a goal or two early, and there’s the chance of a few empty-net goals in an elimination game.

Pick: Flyers +114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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