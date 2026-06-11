Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Four Bold Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

This series has had it all. From dramatic comebacks to jaw-dropping individual performances, the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes has not disappointed.

So far in the series, only one game has been decided by more than one goal. There have been two games that went to overtime, including one that needed double overtime to determine a winner. No lead has proven to be big enough for either team to feel comfortable. Vegas jumped out to a 4–0 lead in Game 3 before Carolina miraculously fought back to tie things up at 4–4. Even with the momentum shifted back in their favor, it was the Golden Knights who escaped with a 5–4 win in double OT.

We’re all knotted up at 2–2 heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night. The series returns to the Lenovo Center, and whatever team secures a victory in Raleigh, N.C., will find itself just one win away from a championship.

So, let’s make some bold predictions for Thursday night’s game, which will get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sebastian Aho will get his first goal of the series

Sebastian Aho has not scored a goal during the Stanley Cup Final. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Despite the Hurricanes averaging over four goals per game during the Stanley Cup Final, they haven’t received as much production as they’d like out of their top line. In particular, star center Sebastian Aho remains without a goal in the series. He has four assists in the first four games of the Cup Final, but still hasn’t put a puck past Carter Hart. I think that will change on Thursday. Aho knows he needs to step up if Carolina is to finish the job, so he will likely be a bit more aggressive on offense as he aims to provide a spark.

Aho is a capable goal scorer. He’s scored at least 24 goals in every single season of his career, and has five seasons with 30-plus goals, too. In the playoffs, he’s scored four goals but has just one since the first round against the Senators. Aho is long overdue to get his name on the scorers sheet in this series, and Game 5 in front of his home crowd presents a perfect opportunity for him to do so.

Both team’s goalies will get pulled

Carter Hart has surrendered four goals in each game of the Stanley Cup Final. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I’m expecting a high-scoring Game 5, much like we’ve seen in each of the first four games of this series. And with that offensive outburst, there’s a real chance that we’ll see both teams make a mid-game change in the net. Vegas has relied heavily upon Carter Hart throughout the playoffs, but he’s struggled against Carolina, surrendering four goals in each game of the series. If the Hurricanes get after Hart early like they did in Games 1 and 4, it’s possible John Tortorella will respond by bringing in Adin Hill to make his first appearance of the postseason.

On the other side, the Canes felt as if Frederik Andersen needed a rest after he struggled early in the series. Andersen was pulled in Game 3 and it has been the Brandon Bussi show ever since, with the former getting demoted to EBUG status while Pyotr Kochetkov was elevated into the backup role. Bussi played well, but still surrendered three goals in Game 4, so don’t be surprised if Kochetkov is called upon to enter the game if Vegas gets off to a hot start in Game 5.

Mitch Marner will strengthen his case to win the Conn Smythe

Mitch Marner leads all skaters with 29 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Mitch Marner has been the Golden Knights’ X-factor in this series. After years of playoff failures with the Maple Leafs, Marner’s first season in Vegas has been a massive success, and he leads all skaters with 29 points in the postseason. The next highest scorer, Marner’s teammate Jack Eichel, has 20 points.

Marner had a natural hat trick in the Golden Knights’ 5–3 win in Game 3, ending the night as a +3 with four points and 10 shots on goal. He’s been more aggressive than we’ve ever seen him in the postseason, and the results are plain to see. I’m predicting Marner to have another multi-point game and for the star winger to score at least one goal in the contest, further cementing himself as the postseason MVP.

Hurricanes will win in overtime and Logan Stankoven will be the hero

Logan Stankoven has 11 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

We’ve already seen two of the four games in this series go to overtime. There’s been very little to separate these two sides during the Stanley Cup Final. The Hurricanes have narrowly outscored the Golden Knights, 17–16, another indication as to how evenly matched the two teams are. I’m expecting another nail-biter in Game 5, wherein the winner will not be determined in the first 60 minutes of regulation.

Strap in for some more overtime playoff hockey, folks, because Game 5 could be a long one. I’m expecting the third overtime game of the series, and for the Hurricanes to secure the victory courtesy of a game-winner from Logan Stankoven, who has 11 goals during the team’s playoff run.

Final score prediction: Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3

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