Longest Stanley Cup Final Droughts in NHL History
The Stanley Cup Final is back on Tuesday night, with the Hurricanes set to host the Golden Knights in Game 1 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Golden Knights have experienced unprecedented early success in the NHL, already reaching three Cup Finals in nine seasons since joining the league in 2017-18. The Canes, however, haven’t been to the Stanley Cup Final in two decades, when they won the franchise’s lone championship in 2006 against the Oilers.
Carolina’s two-decade gap wasn’t even close to the longest Stanley Cup title drought among NHL teams. There are still several teams that have never even experienced the glory of hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup, and some who have been seeking their chance to win the league’s ultimate prize for several decades. This year’s series is the 133rd edition of the Stanley Cup Final. Lord Stanley’s Cup is the oldest North American championship trophy in existence, and as such, some teams have been in pursuit of it for a very long time.
We’re going to take a look at the longest active and all-time Stanley Cup title droughts in league history, as well as what teams have not yet won a championship.
Longest active Stanley Cup title droughts
Team
Length of Drought
Last Championship Season
Last Stanley Cup Final Appearance
Toronto Maple Leafs
59 years
1966-67
1967
Vancouver Canucks
56 years
N/A (Joined NHL in 1970)
2011
Buffalo Sabres
56 years
N/A (Joined NHL in 1970)
1999
Philadelphia Flyers
51 years
1974-75
2010
New York Islanders
43 years
1982-83
1984
Calgary Flames
37 years
1988-89
2004
Edmonton Oilers
36 years
1989-90
2025
San Jose Sharks
35 years
N/A (Joined NHL in 1991)
2016
Ottawa Senators
34 years
N/A (Joined NHL in 1992)
2007
Montreal Canadiens
33 years
1992-93
2021
Notably, six of the 10 longest Stanley Cup title droughts belong to Canadian teams, as a team from Canada has not won the championship since the Canadiens lifted the Cup in 1993.
No team has experienced as much postseason pain as the Maple Leafs, who are pushing 60 years without a championship while playing under the spotlight as the NHL’s biggest market. Now, fans in Toronto will be forced to watch one of their former stars and franchise greats in Mitch Marner as he competes for a Cup with the Golden Knights.
The Maple Leafs’ drought is both the league’s longest active title drought and the longest in NHL history. Here’s how is stacks up against the other historic droughts:
Team
Length of Drought
Start Year
End Year
Toronto Maple Leafs
59 years
1968
Ongoing
Vancouver Canucks
56 years
1971
Ongoing
Buffalo Sabres
56 years
1971
Ongoing
New York Rangers
53 years
1941
1994
St. Louis Blues
51 years
1968
2019
Philadelphia Flyers
51 years
1976
Ongoing
Chicago Blackhawks
48 years
1962
2010
Arizona Coyotes
45 years
1980
2024
Los Angeles Kings
44 years
1968
2012
New York Islanders
43 years
1984
Ongoing
There have been six franchises that have experienced Stanley Cup Final droughts of more than 50 years. Two of those Cup-less streaks have since been snapped, with the Rangers winning the title in 1994 and the Blues in 2019. Five of the league’s 10 longest title droughts remain active, however, with the Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Flyers and Islanders still seeking to end their respective misfortunes.
Teams that have never won a Stanley Cup Final
Team
Date of Entry to NHL
Last Stanley Cup Final Appearance
Total Playoff Appearances
Buffalo Sabres
1970
1998-99
30
Vancouver Canucks
1970
2010-11
29
San Jose Sharks
1991
2015-16
21
Ottawa Senators
1992
2006-07
18
Nashville Predators
1998
2016-17
16
Minnesota Wild
2000
N/A
15
Winnipeg Jets
1999
N/A
9
Columbus Blue Jackets
2000
N/A
6
Seattle Kraken
2021
N/A
1
Utah Mammoth
2024
N/A
1
10 of the NHL’s 32 teams have never won the Stanley Cup. The longest-tenured franchises still without a championship are the Sabres and Canucks, who entered the league in 1970. Over half a century has passed since their debut campaigns, yet both organizations are still seeking their first Cup.
Unfortunately for those 10 teams, they’ll have to wait at least another year for a chance to end their title droughts, as none have qualified for this year’s Stanley Cup Final.
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Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.