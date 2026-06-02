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Longest Stanley Cup Final Droughts in NHL History

Karl Rasmussen|
The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup Final since the 1966-67 season.
The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup Final since the 1966-67 season. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Stanley Cup Final is back on Tuesday night, with the Hurricanes set to host the Golden Knights in Game 1 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Golden Knights have experienced unprecedented early success in the NHL, already reaching three Cup Finals in nine seasons since joining the league in 2017-18. The Canes, however, haven’t been to the Stanley Cup Final in two decades, when they won the franchise’s lone championship in 2006 against the Oilers.

Carolina’s two-decade gap wasn’t even close to the longest Stanley Cup title drought among NHL teams. There are still several teams that have never even experienced the glory of hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup, and some who have been seeking their chance to win the league’s ultimate prize for several decades. This year’s series is the 133rd edition of the Stanley Cup Final. Lord Stanley’s Cup is the oldest North American championship trophy in existence, and as such, some teams have been in pursuit of it for a very long time.

We’re going to take a look at the longest active and all-time Stanley Cup title droughts in league history, as well as what teams have not yet won a championship.

Longest active Stanley Cup title droughts

Team

Length of Drought

Last Championship Season

Last Stanley Cup Final Appearance

Toronto Maple Leafs

59 years

1966-67

1967

Vancouver Canucks

56 years

N/A (Joined NHL in 1970)

2011

Buffalo Sabres

56 years

N/A (Joined NHL in 1970)

1999

Philadelphia Flyers

51 years

1974-75

2010

New York Islanders

43 years

1982-83

1984

Calgary Flames

37 years

1988-89

2004

Edmonton Oilers

36 years

1989-90

2025

San Jose Sharks

35 years

N/A (Joined NHL in 1991)

2016

Ottawa Senators

34 years

N/A (Joined NHL in 1992)

2007

Montreal Canadiens

33 years

1992-93

2021

Notably, six of the 10 longest Stanley Cup title droughts belong to Canadian teams, as a team from Canada has not won the championship since the Canadiens lifted the Cup in 1993.

No team has experienced as much postseason pain as the Maple Leafs, who are pushing 60 years without a championship while playing under the spotlight as the NHL’s biggest market. Now, fans in Toronto will be forced to watch one of their former stars and franchise greats in Mitch Marner as he competes for a Cup with the Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs’ drought is both the league’s longest active title drought and the longest in NHL history. Here’s how is stacks up against the other historic droughts:

Team

Length of Drought

Start Year

End Year

Toronto Maple Leafs

59 years

1968

Ongoing

Vancouver Canucks

56 years

1971

Ongoing

Buffalo Sabres

56 years

1971

Ongoing

New York Rangers

53 years

1941

1994

St. Louis Blues

51 years

1968

2019

Philadelphia Flyers

51 years

1976

Ongoing

Chicago Blackhawks

48 years

1962

2010

Arizona Coyotes

45 years

1980

2024

Los Angeles Kings

44 years

1968

2012

New York Islanders

43 years

1984

Ongoing

There have been six franchises that have experienced Stanley Cup Final droughts of more than 50 years. Two of those Cup-less streaks have since been snapped, with the Rangers winning the title in 1994 and the Blues in 2019. Five of the league’s 10 longest title droughts remain active, however, with the Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Flyers and Islanders still seeking to end their respective misfortunes.

Teams that have never won a Stanley Cup Final

Team

Date of Entry to NHL

Last Stanley Cup Final Appearance

Total Playoff Appearances

Buffalo Sabres

1970

1998-99

30

Vancouver Canucks

1970

2010-11

29

San Jose Sharks

1991

2015-16

21

Ottawa Senators

1992

2006-07

18

Nashville Predators

1998

2016-17

16

Minnesota Wild

2000

N/A

15

Winnipeg Jets

1999

N/A

9

Columbus Blue Jackets

2000

N/A

6

Seattle Kraken

2021

N/A

1

Utah Mammoth

2024

N/A

1

10 of the NHL’s 32 teams have never won the Stanley Cup. The longest-tenured franchises still without a championship are the Sabres and Canucks, who entered the league in 1970. Over half a century has passed since their debut campaigns, yet both organizations are still seeking their first Cup.

Unfortunately for those 10 teams, they’ll have to wait at least another year for a chance to end their title droughts, as none have qualified for this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

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Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

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