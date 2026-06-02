Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Updates

For the first time in 20 years, Raleigh, North Carolina will be the site of a Stanley Cup Final game. The Hurricanes are hosting the Golden Knights at the Lenovo Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of this year’s Stanley Cup Final, in what should be a thrilling series opener between two of the NHL’s top teams.

Carolina, led by its staunch defense, will look to get off to a strong start in its title pursuit. The Canes haven’t won the Cup since 2006, which remains the organization’s lone championship. The team has made the playoffs in each of the last eight years, but were never able to make it back to the Cup, until this year when they did so in 13 games. They made league history by logging a 12–1 record through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a feat no team had previously achieved.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, had a more difficult path to the Final. They took down the Mammoth in an intense six-game series in round one before defeating the Ducks in another six-game set in the second round. Surprisingly, their shortest series of the postseason came against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche, who Vegas discarded in just four games.

Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll be following along the action live, so make sure to tune in for some updates and highlights from the game.

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