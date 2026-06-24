Connor Hellebuyck Trade Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Jets Goalie

With the NHL draft looming and several pre-draft trades having been agreed upon, there could be another member of the U.S. Olympic team that gets dealt during the offseason.

Brady Tkachuk was dealt this week to the Panthers, where he’ll team up with his brother Matthew. Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Red Wings. Zach Werenski’s future with the Blue Jackets is up in the air, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is reportedly mulling a potential exit from the Jets.

Winnipeg is reportedly hoping to convince Hellebuyck that its championship window remains open. The team had excellent seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25, reaching the postseason in both campaigns before suffering early exits. They then missed the playoffs entirely last year. The former Hart Trophy winner and three-time Vezina Trophy winner has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since he debuted in ‘15, but that hasn’t translated to success in the postseason, where he’s often struggled. Still, there would be several teams that could benefit from having Hellebuyck in net, and if he is truly seeking an exit, he will be a hot commodity.

With Hellebuyck potentially on the move this offseason, let’s examine some potential fits for the 33-year-old. It’s important to mention he has a full no-movement clause in his contract, so he’d have to give his approval before the Jets deal him.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers are an obvious fit for Hellebuyck, especially with veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky set to hit free agency and not looking for a short-term deal despite being 37 years old. If Bobrovsky walks in free agency, Florida will have a clear need at goalie, and could look to further bolster their roster after the Tkachuk trade by making a big swing for his national teammate. Hellebuyck is on a rather team-friendly contract considering his talents, tied down through the 2030-31 season at a rate of just $8.5 million. The Panthers would have to send some contracts to Winnipeg to balance the books in a trade, but that shouldn’t be a problem, even if they are determined to hold onto Anton Lundell.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres are ready to contend after their breakout season in 2025-26, and Hellebuyck would be a big addition for them as they look to fortify the roster and cement their place as a top team in the East for the foreseeable future. Buffalo had serviceable goaltending last season while rotating through various options before ultimately rolling with Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Whether the success of that type of rotation is sustainable isn’t clear, and bringing in the three-time Vezina winner would give them a clear pecking order in goal.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights came extremely close to winning their second Stanley Cup Final, but the wheels came off during the series against the Hurricanes. Goaltending was a real issue for Vegas in the Cup Final, as Carter Hart struggled throughout the six-game series but John Tortorella refused to make a change and bring in backup Adin Hill. This is a loaded Golden Knights team, and ultimately some improved play from their goaltenders could’ve been the difference-maker they needed in order to win a championship. Vegas has never hesitated to make aggressive moves to compete, and a trade for Hellebuyck would be right up their alley. Of course, they’d need to shed some salary to make a deal work, so they could potentially dangle Tomas Hertl as a return piece for the Jets.

Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth are on the verge of becoming true contenders, but they could use an upgrade at goaltender in order to do so. Karel Vejmelka had a decent season in 2025-26, but his .897 save percentage ranked 28th among the 51 goalies who played in at least 30 games. For a team that’s looking to take the next step, Utah may want a bit more from it’s No. 1 option in goal, and the Mammoth have the cap space to absorb Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million salary. A Hellebuyck trade would likely involve Vejmelka going the other direction to Winnipeg, considering he's still under contract for a few more years, but Utah could also dangle some of its top prospects or draft considerations to get it done.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have been linked with a number of top trade candidates this offseason, but have yet to make a move to bring in a veteran player. They dealt William Eklund, and other pieces, to the Senators in a deal to land the No. 9 pick, but they should continue to be aggressive ahead of free agency. Making a big swing for Hellebuyck would be a statement trade for the Sharks, who are on a strong trajectory toward contention with Macklin Celebrini quickly rising to stardom. Yaroslav Askarov looks like he has a high ceiling, but Alex Nedjelkovic doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence as a No. 1 option. Hellebuyck would give them a reliable hand in goal as the team looks to take its next steps and end its ongoing playoff drought. Plus, after years of bottom dwelling, San Jose has a healthy pool of draft picks and young talent they could include in a trade with the Jets.

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