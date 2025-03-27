NBA Superstar Stephen Curry and Michelle Obama Unite to Introduce New Sports Drink
NBA superstar guard Stephen Curry and Michelle Obama have partnered up to launch a new sports drink.
The new sports drink is called PLEZi.
In a statement, Curry went into depth on what his drink provides.
“We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better,” Curry said.
Obama added that she is excited to launch the drink.
“We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated,” Obama said.
PLEZi Hydration will debut with three flavors: lemon-lime, tropical punch, and orange mango twist. The drink will be available at Amazon and at select grocery stores in California. The 16.9-ounce bottle costs $2.29.
PLEZi Chief Operating Officer Anup Shah spoke to CNN and addressed the taste and ingredients of the new drinks.
“When we did a review of the market, a lot of the existing sports drinks have a lot of either high sugar or a lot of artificial sweeteners,” Shah told CNN. “What we love about (Curry) is he brings credibility to the space… and he wanted to put out a product that was a better option for consumers.”
Tom Khan-Lavin, the chief executive of drinks marketing agency YesMore, spoke on the involvement Curry and his wife, Ayesha.
“In a crowded market, a recognizable and respected figure creates instant trust and brand recognition,” Khan-Lavin told CNN. “Moreover, they arrive with a ready-made audience, significantly reducing the need for traditional marketing spend.”
While Curry plays a small part in it, it is Obama who has had her hat in the PLEZi ring for some time. Obama launched Pelzi Nutrition in 2023. Her purpose is to “help raise a healthier generation of kids,” which followed her "Let's Move!" campaign dueign her time in the White House.
Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is a four-time champion, two-time NBA MVP, and a Finals MVP.
On the other hand, Obama is the former First Lady of the United States and advocates for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating.
