NBPA Reaches Out to Ex-Duke Star's Family After Disturbing Social Media Posts
Former Duke University Blue Devils standout swingman Kyle Singler appears to be dealing with some serious mental health issues.
The 6-foot-8 former small forward, who was selected with the No. 33 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2011 NBA Draft and went on to play six years in the league, released five disturbing videos between November 12 and 15, where he stands shirtless and rants for a minute-and-a-half.
”Every day, s--- is being thrown my way,” Singler declared in the first video. “I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example. And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful."
“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly,” Singler added.
In response to this inital video, former two-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond issued a message of support. “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you,” Drummond wrote.
In all of the five videos (the only things currently on the 36-year-old's Instagram), he is shirtless and rambling, and each gets cut off after about 90 seconds. One of the more recent vaguely alludes to a "religious war."
“We need to understand we are in a religious war right now across the map,” Singler said in his latest video posted. “It’s time to ante up, make a call, make time and lay your bet … People don’t want to feel the light, put their life in the light and expand on what they already know. It’s always a fight for the mic, who has the last say? The last word? The world has been ruined by our leaders, leadership and direction. My hearts are with the ones who have been left behind”
Former five-time Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star power forward/center Kevin Love, now with the Miami Heat, also wrote a message of support on his official X account.
“To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves,” Love started. “I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own.”
Love has dealt with mental health issues of his own, and has been outspokenly candid about his struggles.
Singler hasn't played pro ball since 2019. Across 356 career regular season games for the Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder from 2012-13 (Singler played for Lucentum Alicante and Real Madrid in Spain during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season), he averaged 6.5 points on .418/.362/.786 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals. He wrapped up his career abroad with Obradoiro CAB and CB Canarias between 2018-19.
According to Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post, an NBA Players Association official revealed that the union has spoken with Singler's family and close friends about the Instagram posts.
“We are in contact with Kyle’s family," the spokesperson said in a statement. "As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge."
