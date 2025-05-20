Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Target Intriguing Georgetown Standout
Georgetown star Thomas Sorber is predicted to go to the Brooklyn Nets with the 19th overall pick in ESPN's post-NBA combine Mock Draft.
Sorber had a great freshman campaign at Georgetown, earning 2024-25 All-Big East honors and making the Big East All-Freshman team.
He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game. Sorber shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from three on 1.5 attempts per game.
While Sorber struggled from three, he had a solid season, and at 19 years old, he's drawing interest from NBA teams.
Sorber is a versatile defender and pick-and-roller finisher whose skills could translate quickly to the NBA.
He stands at 6'10.5" with shoes and has a 7'6" wingspan, giving him great length as a versatile big.
Sorber could play power forward or center at the NBA level, depending on a team's personnel.
The Nets are a rebuilding team that needs to add talent anywhere. Sorber could be an intriguing addition, as they could use more size.
The former Georgetown star is projected to go in the middle of the first round and could be impactful in his rookie campaign.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: St. Joseph's Star Rasheer Fleming Receives Massive NBA Prediction
MORE: BYU Cougars Standout Garnering Major Hype Ahead of NBA Draft
MORE: Analyst Is Extremely High On New Look St. John's Red Storm
MORE: Former St. John's Star Gets Rough Take Following NBA Draft Combine
MORE: Washington State Cougar Could Fly Up Big Boards After Jaw-Dropping NBA Draft Combine