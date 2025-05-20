Buzzer Beater On SI

Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Target Intriguing Georgetown Standout

The Brooklyn Nets are predicted to select Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) dunks during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Georgetown star Thomas Sorber is predicted to go to the Brooklyn Nets with the 19th overall pick in ESPN's post-NBA combine Mock Draft.

Sorber had a great freshman campaign at Georgetown, earning 2024-25 All-Big East honors and making the Big East All-Freshman team.

He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game. Sorber shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from three on 1.5 attempts per game.

While Sorber struggled from three, he had a solid season, and at 19 years old, he's drawing interest from NBA teams.

Sorber is a versatile defender and pick-and-roller finisher whose skills could translate quickly to the NBA.

He stands at 6'10.5" with shoes and has a 7'6" wingspan, giving him great length as a versatile big.

Sorber could play power forward or center at the NBA level, depending on a team's personnel.

The Nets are a rebuilding team that needs to add talent anywhere. Sorber could be an intriguing addition, as they could use more size.

The former Georgetown star is projected to go in the middle of the first round and could be impactful in his rookie campaign.

