Boston Celtics Linked to Creighton Star in NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are predicted to draft Creighton star center Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 32nd overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Kalkbrenner had a phenomenal career at Creighton, spending five years with the program. In the 2024 season, Kalkbrenner averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. He shot 65.3 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
Kalkbrenner earned many accolades during his time at Creighton, including four Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards and three All-Big East teams.
Kalkbrenner is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft and could be a rotational player for a team in his rookie campaign.
He is an elite rim protector and has shown some flashes as a shooter. If he can continue to develop his three-point shot, it will only help him fit as a big in the modern NBA.
The Celtics could be a solid fit for Kalkbrenner, as they have question marks around their current bigs. Starting center Kristaps Porzingis is in trade rumors, while Al Horford and Luke Kornet are free agents.
If Boston loses one or multiple of their bigs, Kalkbrenner could be a natural fit to replace them.
The Creighton star is one of the older prospects in the draft at 23, but his skill set should translate well to the NBA, and he could be a rotational player right away.
