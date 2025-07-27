Kings' Nique Clifford Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season
Former Colorado State star and Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford has received a strong take ahead of his rookie season.
Clifford was named as one of two rookies who can smash through tier false ceilings. The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft, but many don't think he has a high ceiling.
In his senior season at Colorado State, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
In Summer League, Clifford put on a great performance, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and a steal per game. He shot 49.3 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from behind the arc and was named to the All-Summer League First Team.
The Kings could utilize a player like Clifford as they need more defense and shooting. Sacramento also needs more young talent on the roster, as Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray are the only two established players in their young core.
Clifford's all-around game makes him a rookie who should contribute right away. While the former Colorado State star should be an instant impact player, he shouldn't have a false ceiling put on his talent, as he could break out as a star.
