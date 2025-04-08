Fantasy Sports

Dylan Sampson NFL Draft Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dylan Sampson’s standout 2024 season at Tennessee showcased his ability to dominate between the tackles, finishing with over 1,600 combined yards and 22 touchdowns.

Shawn Childs

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dylan Sampson Fantasy Football Outlook

The Volunteers gave Sampson a part-time opportunity over the first two seasons (58/397/6 with three catches for 24 yards and 106/604/7 with 17 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown). In 2024, Tennessee gave the keys to their running back opportunity, leading to 1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 catches on 278 touches. He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before suffering a hamstring injury in his final game against Ohio State. 

His 40-yard dash speed (4.42 – Volunteer Pro Day) aligns with the top two running back prospects in this year’s draft class. Sampson comes in at 5’8” and 200 lbs. with a low floor in pass-catching expectations and questionable value in picking pass rushers. 

Sampson did most of his dirty work at the goal line between the tackles. He runs with patience and a feel for spacing on the inside while following his blocks to the second level of the defense. I didn’t see enough wiggle in space or foundation of moves to make defenders miss in the open field, forcing Sampson to create his win with his legs on most plays.

An NFL team will consider him just another running back due to his lack of third-down ability and questionable explosiveness running in tighter lanes at the next level. I expect him to get selected on Day 2 in the NFL draft by a team with a proven running back. 

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

