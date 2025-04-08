Dylan Sampson NFL Draft Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dylan Sampson’s standout 2024 season at Tennessee showcased his ability to dominate between the tackles, finishing with over 1,600 combined yards and 22 touchdowns. However, his lack of pass-catching upside and explosiveness may limit his potential as a three-down back in the NFL, likely resulting in a Day 2 selection by a team with an established running back.
Dylan Sampson Fantasy Football Outlook
The Volunteers gave Sampson a part-time opportunity over the first two seasons (58/397/6 with three catches for 24 yards and 106/604/7 with 17 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown). In 2024, Tennessee gave the keys to their running back opportunity, leading to 1,634 combined yards, 22 touchdowns, and 20 catches on 278 touches. He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 of his first 12 starts before suffering a hamstring injury in his final game against Ohio State.
His 40-yard dash speed (4.42 – Volunteer Pro Day) aligns with the top two running back prospects in this year’s draft class. Sampson comes in at 5’8” and 200 lbs. with a low floor in pass-catching expectations and questionable value in picking pass rushers.
Sampson did most of his dirty work at the goal line between the tackles. He runs with patience and a feel for spacing on the inside while following his blocks to the second level of the defense. I didn’t see enough wiggle in space or foundation of moves to make defenders miss in the open field, forcing Sampson to create his win with his legs on most plays.
An NFL team will consider him just another running back due to his lack of third-down ability and questionable explosiveness running in tighter lanes at the next level. I expect him to get selected on Day 2 in the NFL draft by a team with a proven running back.
