Tennessee Titans Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Titans aim to rebuild around top pick Cam Ward, focusing on upgrading offensive weapons and shoring up their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

Detailed view of the Tennessee Titans helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Detailed view of the Tennessee Titans helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 NFL Draft looking to rebuild after a dismal 3-14 season under new head coach Brian Callahan. With Cam Ward set to be the new franchise quarterback, Tennessee will look to add more weapons around him and shore up a shaky defense.

Tennessee Titans

The switch to Brian Callaham as head coach in 2024 led to the Titans posting their worst record (3-14) since 2014. They continued to struggle offensively (311 points – 27th and 26th in yards gained). Tennessee’s defense had an outlier finish in points allowed (460 – 30th) when considering how they ranked in yards allowed (2nd lowest). 

Tony Pollard and Tajae Spears are serviceable at running back, but the Titans only have one trusted wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) due to the lack of development and injuries to Treylon Burks (53/765/1 over 27 games – first-round draft pick in 2022). Chigoziem Okonkwo gained only 9.5 yards per catch over his last 106 receptions.

Tennessee’s offensive line gave up 52 sacks (27th). Turnovers were a huge problem for their quarterbacks (21 interceptions and 15 fumbles). The Titans paid Dan Moore $82 million over four seasons in March to upgrade the left tackle position. They invested first-round draft picks in Peter Skoronski (2023) and JC Latham (2024) over the past two seasons, giving Tennessee the foundation of a much better offensive line. 

Starting Offense:

QB Cam Ward

RB Tony Pollard

WR Calvin Ridley

WR Treylon Burks

TE Chig Okonkwo

The Titans will select Cam Ward with the first overall pick this year. His passing window should be reasonable, and their offense will move the ball on the ground. Tennessee should try to upgrade its receiving options in this draft.

On defense, the Titans need help stopping the run (503/2,277/18). They allowed the fewest passing yards (3,216), thanks to facing a league-low 473 pass attempts (164 passes less than the worst pass defense—the Minnesota Vikings). As a result, Tennessee only had 32 sacks while giving up 27 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The Titans need an upgrade on their defensive line opposite Jeffery Simmons. Their linebacking corps should be an open competition, with help requested from this year’s draft class. Only Cody Barton has a starting job after Tennessee signed him for $21 million for three seasons in March. The Titans don’t have a standout player in their secondary.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 1st

Round 2: 35th

Round 4: 103rd, 120th

Round 5: 141st, 167th

Round 6: 178th, 188th

In the second round, Tennessee should take the best available wide receiver between Emeka Egbuka and Isaiah Bond.

