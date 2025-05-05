Ranking NFL Offenses: Chicago Bears No. 12
The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 season with renewed optimism, but a disappointing 5-12 finish exposed glaring deficiencies on both sides of the ball. However, after reinforcing the offensive line in free agency and adding dynamic playmakers in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears appear primed for a breakout year on offense—particularly if Caleb Williams develops into the franchise quarterback they envisioned when selecting him first overall in 2024.
Chicago Bears Starting Offense:
QB Caleb Williams
RB D’Andre Swift
RB2 Roschon Johnson
WR1 DJ Moore
WR2 Rome Odunze
WR3 Luther Burden
TE Colston Loveland
TE2 Cole Kmet
No. 12: Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Outlook
Offensively, the Bears never found their footing in 2024, finishing last in total yards per game (284.8) and ranking fifth-worst in scoring at just 18.2 points per contest. The passing game was especially ineffective, averaging only 181.5 yards per game—the second-lowest mark in the league—while Caleb Williams endured relentless pressure, absorbing a league-high 66 sacks, the third-most in a single season in NFL history.
Despite high expectations, Williams failed to deliver. The rookie finished as the QB16 after totaling 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He did a phenomenal job at taking care of the football but his low touchdown and yardage outputs severely hampered his fantasy production. In the rushing game, Williams was utilized fairly often, turning 81 carries into 489 yards but failed to find the end zone. However, with a much improved offensive line, a first-round tight end and a second-round wide receiver, Williams will have lofty expectations yet again in 2025. He should be viewed as a fringe QB1 with top-seven upside at the position.
The running game isn’t expected to be Chicago’s focal point, but if D’Andre Swift can deliver steady production and provide a credible play-action threat, the passing attack has the talent to thrive. Swift was solid in his first year with the Bears, finishing as the RB19 in PPR formats. He racked up 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 253 carries (3.8 YPC), while adding 42 receptions on 52 targets for 386 yards through the air. Although his ceiling was modest—topping 25 fantasy points just once in 2024—Swift was a consistent contributor, scoring double-digit points in eight of 17 games and surpassing 8.0 points in all but four outings. The veteran should be considered an RB3 and a solid Flex option heading into the 2025 season.
In the passing game, DJ Moore remains Chicago’s most dangerous weapon. Although he fell just short of the 1,000-yard mark, the seventh-year veteran still finished as the WR16 in PPR formats, fueled by a career-high 98 receptions. Moore posted 966 receiving yards and six touchdowns, overcoming a midseason slump—during which he failed to reach double-digit points from Week 7 to Week 10—with a strong finish: 6+ receptions and over 10 fantasy points in each of his final eight games. As Caleb Williams’ most reliable target and primary chain mover, Moore is poised to maintain a high target share despite the influx of new offensive talent. With his ability to thrive in the slot and excel on short-to-intermediate routes, Moore should be viewed as a dependable WR2 heading into the 2025 season.
Now that the Bears have moved on from Keenan Allen, Odunze should step into Chicago’s WR2 role despite failing to live up to expectations in Year 1. The rookie finished as the WR49 in PPR formats, totaling 54 receptions on 101 targets (a meager 53.5% catch rate), 734 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Despite the competition in the passing game, Odunze is primed for a breakout season. He’s currently projected to be a WR3 in the high-stakes fantasy football community with an ADP of WR29 (64.5 overall) over the last 10 drafts in the NFFC.
In the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Missouri standout receiver Luther Burden III. Burden has immense talent but unfortunately enters a crowded and talented wide receiver room. He’s currently being drafted just inside the top 50 wide receivers and should be viewed as a WR4 in redraft formats.
Burden’s electric after-the-catch ability, bruising YAC style, and game-breaking 4.4 speed made him a fantasy football darling who was being considered as the top rookie wideout in dynasty formats. While Ben Johnson may find creative ways to utilize Burden’s skill set, the harsh reality is that there simply won’t be enough targets to go around. His fantasy ceiling is limited. Plus, his dynasty value has cooled off immensely as he’s no longer being selected in the first round. There’s no denying Burden’s talent but we all know that in fantasy football, volume is king, and the rookie is going to struggle to earn significant targets.
In the tight end room, the Bears boast arguably the most talented duo in Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland. Though part of a rising offense, Loveland is expected to begin his career as the TE2 behind incumbent starter Cole Kmet.
Loveland’s athleticism and red-zone prowess could earn him early snaps in two-tight end sets, but with Cole Kmet coming off a strong 2024 campaign (73 receptions, 719 yards, six touchdowns), opportunities may be limited—especially in a system that targeted tight ends just 69 times last season. That low volume, paired with a deep and talented wide receiver group, dampens Loveland’s short-term fantasy outlook. Still, by season’s end, Loveland has a realistic chance to surpass Kmet on the depth chart. For that reason, he’s ranked slightly higher, though both tight ends project as low-end TE2 options outside the top 12 at the position.
With a fortified offensive line, a deeper arsenal of pass-catchers, and a quarterback entering his second season, the Chicago Bears have assembled one of the league’s most intriguing offensive units heading into 2025. Caleb Williams will be under the microscope once again, but this time with significantly more support and structure around him. DJ Moore remains the engine of the passing game, while Rome Odunze and Luther Burden bring high-upside talent to round out an explosive receiving corps. If D’Andre Swift can provide just enough balance on the ground and Colston Loveland emerges as expected, the Bears’ offense could finally take flight. Ranked No. 12, Chicago may not be an elite fantasy offense just yet, but they offer a strong mix of proven starters and breakout candidates, making them one of the most compelling mid-tier units in fantasy football for 2025.
