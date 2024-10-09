Carlos Sainz Sr. Reveals Details On His Son's Signing With Williams For 2025
Carlos Sainz Sr., the father of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, discussed his son's decision to sign with Williams F1 for 2025 and beyond, despite other offers, including one from Audi. The rally driver acknowledged that it was a tough choice for his son, but emphasized his ongoing support in Carlos's career decisions.
Lewis Hamilton’s surprising announcement in February about his move to Ferrari shook the Formula 1 world, sparking a frenzy in the driver market before the 2024 season had even begun. As the season progressed, Sainz Jr. remained focused on delivering strong performances in his final year with Ferrari, while carefully exploring future opportunities at his own pace.
Ultimately, Sainz was most impressed by Williams team principal James Vowles' ambitious vision for the team's future. Vowles outlined the team's long-term plans and showcased its upward growth trajectory. This progress is already evident in the recent upgrades to the FW46, which have helped both Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto secure points finishes.
Despite his father's links to Audi and a potential Audi contract on the table, as the German automaker finalizes its takeover of the Sauber F1 team in 2026 in the new era of regulations, Sainz Jr. opted for an upcoming team that sits at the bottom three in the 2024 Constructors' Championship. Speaking to Marca about his son's decision, as reported by PlanetF1.com, Sainz Sr. said:
“It’s his decision and we have to respect it.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, nor a clear one. There were three or four options and in the end he is the one who has to decide his future and we support him as much as possible. And that’s what we’ve done.
“Williams is a project that is going up, at the end of this year it has started to go better and we have to hope, and we trust in it, that next year it will continue on an upward trend.”
Sainz Sr. is confident that his son is very clear about where he is going. He added:
“Carlos has left a good impression on the teams he has been with, with his work and his know-how.
“The teams have improved when he has arrived and that is what is important for a professional and what should always be demanded of him.
“I think that in this respect Carlos is a serious driver and that he is very clear about where he is going.”
During this tough year, as Sainz Jr. sought a seat beyond Ferrari, his father shared that he stood by his side throughout the entire process. He said:
“I’ve always been by his side in this.
“It’s true that this year has been a difficult one for him, where before the season started the Hamilton to Ferrari story came up, a complicated situation.
“As a father, I and my nephew gave him a hand, we looked at all the possible options. But my role hasn’t changed in that.”