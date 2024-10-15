Mercedes F1 Boss Addresses Upcoming Lewis Hamilton Void
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that Lewis Hamilton's departure next year will leave a void in the team that Andrea Kimi Antonelli, his replacement, won’t be able to fill. Wolff emphasized that Hamilton will always remain part of the Mercedes family, following his remarkable 12-year tenure with the team, which concludes this season.
The seven-time world champion announced his Ferrari signing in February, which comes into effect next year. While the shocking move sent the driver market into overdrive, Hamilton's move has been met with skepticism by many, with doubts about his ability to adapt after such a long tenure with the Brackley outfit, especially given his age of 39.
However, Wolff remains confident that Hamilton will settle down at Ferrari in no time, acknowledging that both new partners will find a way of working with each other. He told the media:
"I think many people say that it's going to be really difficult.
"But I think if you say it's going to be really difficult, then often it's the opposite.
"Ferrari is a great team, great people, lots of emotion and passion and therefore it's pressure. But I believe they are going to find a way of working with each other."
Mercedes announced F2 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement during the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza and Wolff is excited about bringing in fresh talent to Mercedes. The 18-year-old Italian exhibited startling pace during his debut FP1 run but soon crashed after losing control of Mercedes' W15 F1 car.
Wolff acknowledged the "steep learning curve" Antonelli will have to experience since he won't be able to replace Hamilton's extensive Formula 1 career, a gap that is here to stay for a while. He added:
"I think we had such a great run with Lewis over the last 12 years.
"He's always going to be part of the family.
"But obviously, as a competitor, when we try to beat him next year, Kimi joining George clearly brings momentum with it, plus youth and freshness.
"You can feel the kind of smile that is in your organisation with having an 18-year-old in a car.
"But having said that, obviously, there will be moments where Lewis's experience would have benefited the team.
"Kimi is going to be on a steep learning curve, but it's absolutely the right thing for the team to do and there's not one person that would have done it differently."