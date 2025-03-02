Fabio Di Giannantonio Reveals Ducati Caused Multiple Burns Leading To Disastrous Sprint Result
Fabio Di Giannantonio revealed that he made the difficult decision to retire from the Thailand Grand Prix sprint race due to extreme heat coming from his bike. The Ducati rider explained that the intense overheating led to multiple burns on his body, making it impossible for him to continue racing.
As the only satellite rider on Ducati's GP25, Di Giannantonio was battling just outside the top ten during the half-distance race at Buriram. However, with only a few laps remaining, he unexpectedly ran wide at Turn 5, losing positions. His pace continued to decline, and by lap 11 of 13, he made the decision to pull into the pits and retire from the race.
The VR46 rider revealed that he had no other choice but to retire in order to be fit for Sunday's Thai MotoGP. He said:
“What happened is that the bike was burning completely, completely burning. I got burns on the hands, on the legs, on the neck.
“[It was] completely burning, like never before. Ducati is one of the coolest bikes, so it's really, really strange.
“Even yesterday morning I had this kind of situation. We know that it is not a technical issue, the bike was working well, everything was fine.
“But we have to understand I'm the only rider that is burning himself. Other riders complain about the heat, and maybe sometimes the front lever is hot, but for me it was not possible to ride.
“On the straights [my feet] were not on the fairing. I was [riding] with legs open, arms open.
“When I was braking I was putting away both my feet. I was just removing every [body part] from the bike, it was completely burning.”
He added:
“It was too much. I wanted to continue. But before the last corner I got almost on the right side [of the track].
“So I said ‘okay, I'm out of the points, the bike is burning, I'm racing a lot, the shoulder is feeling, so that's it, I can't anymore - let's save some laps for tomorrow's race’.”
Despite the challenge, Di Giannantonio maintains a positive mindset about the team being able to fix the issue in the long run. He said:
“I'm really confident about the team and I'm confident that they will fix it. We have to find a way to fix it, to find solutions to fix it. I don't want to think that we cannot fix it.
“Also because my colleagues with the same brand are doing the race without this kind of big issue, so we must be like that.
“I'm not that worried. But today it's a pity because we lost a good opportunity to do a good job even with the injury.”