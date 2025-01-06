Former MotoGP Rider Reveals Untold Insights Into Valentino Rossi-Marc Marquez Rivalry
Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci has revealed never-before-heard insights into the decade-old conflict between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi from 2015 when Rossi accused Marquez of conspiring against him which led to his championship loss.
In a season that saw intense track battles between Rossi and Marquez, Rossi lost the 2015 championship to Jorge Lorenzo. However, Rossi accused Marquez of conspiring against him, attributing his championship loss to his on-track actions that cost him his eighth title. While Marquez, who moved to the factory Ducati team this year, remains disinterested in arguing over the 2015 season, Rossi remains critical of him as he directed negative remarks at him last year.
Now though, Petrucci, who was present throughout the season with both MotoGP icons, provides his account of what transpired throughout the season in question. Speaking about the urges made by Italian fans to him to aid Rossi in the championship, the Italian rider expressed that he wasn't inclined to interfere with the championship. He said:
“In that year, before Valencia, it seemed to me that they were joking, that it was a way to lighten things up: for me they were simply memes on social media in which they hypothesised that I, or Iannone or someone else, would knock out Lorenzo in the last race.
“I never thought there were people who would really want it.”
He jokingly said:
“I probably would have become king of the world if I had done it! Praised left and right.
“But it never even crossed my mind to do it.
“This would have also disgusted those who would have benefited from it, I have no doubts.
“It makes no sense to become a referee between two riders.”
Petrucci also responded to an accusation made by Marquez's fans of letting Rossi pass him easily. He concluded by saying that fans from the two sides- Marquez and Rossi, will never stop fighting. He added:
“No, I didn't step aside.
“But if a rider is clearly going faster, he overtakes you easily and that's what happened there. People say so many things, you can't listen to everyone.
“I thought it would end.
“But today I realise that no, what happened between Valentino and Marc in 2015 will never end.
“It makes sense between the two of them, but not among the fans.
“Only the two of them know what really happened, what happened before, what they said or didn't say to each other over the course of an entire season.
“You will have seen that every time one of the two talks about it, a piece is added that all of us, including those who were in the same paddock, didn't know.
“Each of the two is completely convinced that they are right, otherwise after almost ten years we wouldn't still be talking about it.
“But I repeat: only they know what happened.
“It certainly wasn't a great page of sport for everything that happened after and around it.
“Valentino is an idol for all those of my generation and finding him on the track as an opponent is something that cannot be told from an emotional point of view.
“What he did in racing is written in the history of sport. He deserved the tenth, but it didn't arrive.
“Jorge Lorenzo also deserved it and he won it. It's racing. That season things didn't go well for Marquez right away, but perhaps he was convinced that it could have been the first clash with Vale that excluded him from the world championship fight.
“I really don't know what happened and I don't have enough information to take a clear position. Especially after almost ten years.”