Jorge Martin Chooses Plate Number For 2025 MotoGP Season After Championship Win
Jorge Martin has confirmed that he will sport the number 1 plate on his 2025 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP bike after winning the 2024 championship with Ducati's satellite team, Pramac.
This decision will see factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia revert to his number 63 plate on his Ducati GP-25.
Martin's decision to sport the top number was confirmed after Aprilia revealed its 2025 livery in Milan, on Thursday. The decision is significant for the team, as it will be the first time the number 1 will appear on an Aprilia bike in MotoGP.
Speaking on his decision to have the number 1 plate, the reigning world champion said:
"I didn't have any doubts about putting the 1, because I've been fiighting for it all my life.
"So finally achieving the world championship in MotoGP and being able to put this number on this amazing Aprilia is super nice.
"Hopefully we can have much more motivation with this number. I feel great with it.
"I've kept the small 89 inside and the two stars, because I'm a two-time world champion. Hopefully, we can add more stars in the future!"
Aprilia Racing CEO, Massimo Rivola stated last year that it was totally up to Martin to decide if he wanted the number 1 plate on his bike. He shared his pride that the team will now have a world champion on board. He said:
“It’s a totally free choice. He will decide.
“There's no pressure for that. The fact that we have the world champion is already a big motivation for us…. It’s a responsibility and an opportunity.”
Speaking on his first year with Aprilia during the unveiling of the 2025 livery, Martin said:
"I am super excited by this new challenge, to win with Aprilia. My goals are very clear; now we must concentrate on being the best version of ourselves - that goes for Aprilia and for me personally.
"I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we are all very determined. I really feel the warmth of being part of this team, and I think that this is the perfect place for me. We are all thrilled to be starting this new season.”
While MotoGP champions like Casey Stoner, Nicky Hayden, and Bagnaia have also opted to have the number 1 plate in the past, riders like Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, Fabio Quartararo, and Joan Mir stuck to their original racing numbers.
Martin will head out on the track for the first time during the Sepang MotoGP test from February 5-7. Joining him at Aprilia will be Marco Bezzecchi, who raced for VR46 last year.