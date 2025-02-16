Jorge Martin Recovery Update Revealed By Insider Ahead Of Thailand Grand Prix
Jorge Martin's horrific highside incident on the first day of the pre-season test resulted in hand and foot fractures, ruling him out for the rest of the test. With surgery on his hand and less than two weeks until the 2025 MotoGP season opener, his race readiness remained uncertain. However, a source has now provided insight into his chances of competing in Thailand.
Aprilia's hopes of receiving important feedback from the reigning world champion were shattered after Martin crashed under unexpected circumstances. Aprilia clarified that it was neither Martin's fault nor a mistake on the team's part. Instead, it pointed fingers at Michelin, hinting at a potential tire problem that also caused several other riders to crash. Michelin has denied this.
An insider is said to have told Motorsport.com that Martin will be ready for the Thailand MotoGP round on 28 February - 2 March. Offering an update on the rider's current condition and his plans to race in the season opener, the report stated:
"Jorge is doing well, progressing, and is planning to start training next week to be in better physical shape for Thailand.
"He will definitely be at the first race, confirmed. Let's see if he can prepare a little better physically before travelling. He has a medical appointment this [coming] week to check the progress of the fractures and determine if he can start training.”
Aprilia's technical director Pablo Bonora revealed that the team has been in constant touch with Martin, given his eagerness to know what has been working on the 2025 RS-GP. He said:
"The best thing about Jorge is that he wants to know everything. Obviously, he regrets not being able to attend the tests, but we’ve been in constant contact minute-by-minute.
"Most of all, he wants to know our feedback on the parts we’ve tested, and it’s very interesting to listen to him because he has incredible energy.
“What we’ve focused on most is making a more manageable bike, and a lot of the improvement comes from the new 2025 engine, which has given us great feedback."
Aprilia may have progressed considerably over the last year, as Martin's teammate Marco Bezzecchi set the third-fastest time in the Buriram test. However, Bonora admitted that the team is waiting for Martin to know his verdict on the base bike. He said:
"We're waiting for Jorge because we need his confirmation, that's for sure. For the first races, we will give him the base set-up we found during the winter.
"Right now, his medical recovery plan is completely under control, and his sensations are improving day by day, so we can’t wait to have him with us as soon as possible.
“We hope that in these first races, he’ll quickly find confidence with the bike.
“To be honest, we’ll consider the first four races (Thailand, Argentina, Austin, and Qatar) as a test for Jorge. He lost the opportunity to test in Sepang and Buriram, and in MotoGP, when you switch from one bike [Ducati] to another [Aprilia], you need to find confidence.
“It won’t be easy, but we’ll do everything we can to help him. We saw that Marco quickly found confidence in Buriram, and that gives us confidence that we can provide Jorge with a good bike.”