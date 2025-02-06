Marc Marquez Provides Ducati GP25 Verdict After First Run In Upgraded Bike At Sepang
Marc Marquez has shared his verdict on the latest version of the GP25 during the Sepang MotoGP test, stating that it is better than the prototype he tried in November during the post-season test, though some issues remain. After racing the GP23 with Gresini last year, he tested factory Ducati's GP24 and an early GP25 version last year.
The bike introduced at Sepang is an upgraded version of the Barcelona-spec GP25, refined over the winter break using feedback from Marquez and his teammate, Francesco Bagnaia. These improvements contributed to Marquez setting the second-fastest time on Wednesday. While the overall concept remains similar, he noted that some areas feel better, though a few initial issues still need to be addressed. Revealing his thoughts on the latest GP25 MotoGP bike, he said:
“It was like the first run already I felt super good with the bike, like I was not two months without riding a MotoGP.
“That makes everything easier because when you have that feeling, you are more precise in the comments and now that’s super important because we are trying a lot of things.
“Today, for example, we worked on the main priority, which was the engine - like every manufacturer - because as soon as you homologate the engine you keep it for the whole year.
“We tried to focus on the work there. Very positive thing is me and Pecco had the same comment one more time.
“Inside the team, both riders started to work in a different direction but trying to find the same goal.
“Let’s see. Step by step we are trying to find the bike balance because sometimes when you put a new bike on the track you feel some problems, but the team is fixing in a good way.
“Basically, the concept of the bike for the rider when you are riding is more or less similar."
He added:
“[There are] some differences [to the November bike].
“It’s true that they are starting to fix the problems. It’s a bit better than Barcelona, but the 2024 bike is a bike that is there, they ride it for one year and you start and it’s working.
“But when you have a new bike you need to find the bike balance, you need to find different things.
“For that reason, we are working in a different way - me and Pecco [Bagnaia] - but we share a lot of the comments.
“It looks like you have a lot of time in three days, but it’s not a lot of time. It’s super short.”
Speaking on the positive point that stands out on the GP25 from the previous test, Marquez said:
“Looks like the engine is a bit smoother, so this is a good characteristic for the rider.
“Always you try to find more power; this we also achieved a bit. But then we have to fix different problems, I think by electronics and all these things they are able to do.”