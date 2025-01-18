'Best Team In The Premier League & The World' - Brentford Manager Thomas Frank On Liverpool
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has showered praise on Liverpool after his team were beaten 2-0 by the Reds in the Premier League on Saturday.
It looked like the Bees were going to hang on for a 0-0 draw as the match reached ninety minutes but a Darwin Nunez brace in injury time meant Liverpool travelled back to Merseyside with the three points.
During his post-match press conference, the Dane was asked for his thoughts on Arne Slot's team and he was effusive in his praise for them.
"We just played City, Arsenal and now Liverpool in a short amount of time."
"For me, they're [Liverpool} a level above the two teams. They're complete. It's the best team in the Premier League and the world."
It is a big compliment from a manager who is hugely respected by his peers for the work he has done with the West London club.
Liverpool must now focus on trying to maintain their lead at the top of the table after Arsenal dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday evening.