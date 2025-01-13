Liverpool FC ON SI

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Two Missing For Slot's Reds

The latest team news as two of the Premier League's top three face each other at the City Ground on Tuesday

Neil Andrew

Darwin Nunez reacts during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United
Darwin Nunez reacts during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United / IMAGO / News Images

Arne Slot will be missing just two players from his Liverpool squad when his team take to the pitch to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Expected To Ring The Changes Again

The Reds find themselves six points clear of Nuno Espírito Santo's in-form team who sit in third in the table heading into the huge clash.

A victory at the City Ground could therefore put more pressure on Liverpool's rivals in their attempt to win another Premier League title.

READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool Team News

Dutchman Slot was able to rest a number of key players for Saturday's 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley. / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all in contention for a recall.

Darwin Nunez is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United just over a week ago.

Joe Gomez remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of December.

Joe Gomez
IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

READ MORE: Liverpool Commence Transfer Talks With FC Nürnberg Over Striker Stefanos Tzimas - Price Revealed

Nottingham Forest Team News

Forest made 11 changes for their FA Cup win over Luton Town, a match which saw Danilo return as a substitute after a long-term ankle injury.

Ibrahim Sanagare is still out but other than that Espírito Santo should have a full complement to choose from.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday