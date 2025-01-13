Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Two Missing For Slot's Reds
Arne Slot will be missing just two players from his Liverpool squad when his team take to the pitch to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Expected To Ring The Changes Again
The Reds find themselves six points clear of Nuno Espírito Santo's in-form team who sit in third in the table heading into the huge clash.
A victory at the City Ground could therefore put more pressure on Liverpool's rivals in their attempt to win another Premier League title.
READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo
Liverpool Team News
Dutchman Slot was able to rest a number of key players for Saturday's 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the FA Cup third round.
Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are all in contention for a recall.
Darwin Nunez is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United just over a week ago.
Joe Gomez remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of December.
READ MORE: Liverpool Commence Transfer Talks With FC Nürnberg Over Striker Stefanos Tzimas - Price Revealed
Nottingham Forest Team News
Forest made 11 changes for their FA Cup win over Luton Town, a match which saw Danilo return as a substitute after a long-term ankle injury.
Ibrahim Sanagare is still out but other than that Espírito Santo should have a full complement to choose from.