Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Slot Still Without Key Men For Pre-Christmas Clash
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday, aiming to retain their place at the top of the Premier League going into Christmas.
The Reds are currently two points clear of rivals Chelsea and six clear of Arsenal, with a game in hand over both.
The Gunners will be first in action at the weekend as they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Saturday's late game.
Enzo Maresca's team will then take on Everton at Goodison Park at 2 PM on Sunday with the sole objective of putting pressure on the leaders by going top before they take to the field.
Tottenham Hotspur Team News
Ange Postecoglou will continue to be without several players as he prepares for the match with the Reds.
Guglielmo Vicario, Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and Richarlison will all still be absent through injury whilst Rodrigo Bentancur completes the final match of his suspension.
Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner should be available, however, after recovering from injury and illness, respectively.
Liverpool Team News
Andy Robertson will return to the Liverpool squad after he served a one-match suspension during the EFL Cup clash with Southampton on Wednesday.
Arne Slot was boosted in midweek by the returns of Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa, and both should be involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will also return to the squad after being rested in midweek.