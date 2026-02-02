5 Players Who Could Move Clubs On Transfer Deadline Day

It’s hard for clubs to conduct business in the winter, with potential sellers typically less willing to part ways with key assets midway through the season.

So far, the 2026 January transfer window has been bereft of major sagas. The biggest deals, like Manchester City’s swoops for Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi, have been completed without much fuss, with the lack of incident somewhat refreshing after a hectic summer.

However, there’s still time on the clock and scope for late chaos to ensue in the winter window. Deadline Day is upon us, and surprises are bound to be in store.

Here are five players who could yet move clubs before the January transfer window slams shut.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta is set to join Milan. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Having seen Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and now Guéhi leave Crystal Palace since his rise to prominence, Jean-Philippe Mateta believes the time is right to make a move.

The Eagles are slumping, with their future uncertain. He’s been a big part of their most successful era in, well, ever, and should depart Selhurst Park with a glowing reputation. Oliver Glasner kept Mateta out of his matchday squad on Sunday, as Palace drew 1–1 at Nottingham Forest, and the Frenchman is poised to join Milan on Deadline Day.

There had been interest from Forest, but Mateta is thought to have had his heart set on Serie A since the Rossoneri’s intrigue surfaced. Milan have struggled to acquire a prolific No. 9 since Zlatan Ibrahimović hung up his boots, but they should have high hopes for their latest purchase, who’ll reportedly set them back £26 million ($35.6 million).

As mitigation, Palace are bringing in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen.

Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee seems happy at Man Utd. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee hasn’t yet played for Manchester United since Michael Carrick took the reins due to an injury, but the Dutch forward was back in the matchday squad against Fulham.

Zirkzee has just two Premier League goals in 14 appearances this season, and is unlikely to ever emerge as a sharpshooter for the Red Devils. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no value to extract from his silky skill set.

Zirkzee’s reaction to Benjamin Šeško’s winner on Sunday suggests that he remains committed to the cause at Old Trafford, but there has been talk of a potential return to Serie A. Napoli and Roma have both been linked, although Romelu Lukaku’s long-awaited comeback from injury has alleviated the former’s need for a centre forward. They desperately need help elsewhere.

Thus, seeing the United man move on before the deadline would be a turn up, but there’s likely to be calls made about Zirkzee’s availability.

Jhon Durán

Durán is currently on loan at Fenerbahçe. | Burak Basturk/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

The towering Colombian centre forward has embarked on a career path that any seasoned journeyman would envy.

Jhon Durán was one of the protagonists of the winter window last year, eventually leaving for Al Nassr in a whopping £71 million ($89 million) deal after a productive start to the 2024–25 campaign at Villa Park.

He scored eight times in 13 Saudi Pro League matches before earning a loan move to Fenerbahçe last summer. In Türkiye, Durán has had less joy, and speculation is starting to bubble regarding a rather swift return to the Premier League. Of course, any deal would have to be figured out with his parent club, but a host of English sides are supposedly interested in welcoming the Colombian back to these shores.

Newcastle United have been linked despite their double striker swoop in the summer, while Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be in the market on Deadline Day.

Moussa Diaby

Diaby has spent 18 months in Saudi Arabia. | Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Inter are poised to be among the busiest clubs on Deadline Day, with the Nerazzurri in the market for a midfielder and seemingly another forward despite their current abundance of options at Cristian Chivu’s disposal.

Moussa Diaby isn’t an obvious fit for Inter’s 3-5-2, but there have been links. The Frenchman lit up the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen but was merely so-so during one season in the Premier League. Unai Emery was willing to cut ties after Al Ittihad stumped up an offer similar to the fee they paid for him in 2023.

Diaby has since spent two years in the Saudi Pro League, and it’d be a surprise if he didn’t return to the Premier League before reaching his supposed peak. His career trajectory has altered, but interest from Inter suggests Diaby is still admired by some of the continent’s best.

The rumoured deal with Inter currently seems unlikely, but keep an eye on Tottenham in the final hours of the window. They’re bound to panic late.

Davide Frattesi

Frattesi’s exit hinges on Inter signing a replacement. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Inter are struggling to sort out a deal with Liverpool for Curtis Jones, meaning Davide Frattesi, as it stands, looks set to stay in Milan until the summer.

However, an agreement has reportedly been agreed in principle with Nottingham Forest, so if Inter successfully pivot for Jones and bring someone in, the Italian could soon be crashing boxes in the Premier League.

Frattesi was Inter’s match-winner in their bonkers Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona last season, but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under both Chivu and Simone Inzaghi. He’s essentially Nicolò Barella lite: full of grit, energy and character, but less technical and capable of taking over contests.

He’d be a valuable asset for Sean Dyche, but Forest’s deal is currently frozen.

