Watch: Brilliant Dominik Szoboszlai Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Southampton
Liverpool have taken the lead at St Mary's against Southampton through a brilliant strike from Dominik Szoboszlai.
Pressure had been building just before the goal, and the Saints played them into trouble in their own box after 30 minutes, with the ball falling to the Hungarian captain, who curled the ball with his left foot into the top corner of the net.
Watch the fantastic goal below:
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton with a chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
The match against the Saints gives Arne Slot's team a huge opportunity after Pep Guardiola's men suffered a shock 4-0 home defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.
The Reds face the Champions at Anfield next Sunday, after a midweek clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, as they enter a hugely busy and important period of the season.
Victory against Southampton is, therefore, imperative to capitalise on their rivals' poor form, which has seen them lose five games on the bounce.