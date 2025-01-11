Watch: Jayden Danns Goal Gives Puts Liverpool Three Up Against Accrington Stanley In FA Cup
Jayden Danns has scored a third goal for Liverpool in the FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley at Anfield and you can watch the goal here.
The opening goal came in the 30th minute when an Accrington free kick was cleared by the Reds defence with the ball making its way to Darwin Nunez on the right who squared for Diogo Jota to finish from six yards.
Alexander-Arnold fired a reminder of his quality to Liverpool fans when he let fly with an unstoppable shot from 25 yards on the stroke of halftime after Szoboszlai had found him on the right-hand side.
Danns was on hand to make it 3-0 to Liverpool in the 76th minute however as he powered home a rebound after substitute Federico Chiesa had seen his shot saved by William Crellin in the Accrington goal.
The 18-year-old had been on the pitch for just four minutes when he made his mark after he had replaced the impressive Rio Ngumoha.
