Bruno Fernandes Breaks David Beckham’s 26-Year Man Utd Record

Two assists from Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United against Aston Villa saw him break the club record for Premier League assists in a single season held by the legendary David Beckham.

Casemiro benefitted from Fernandes’s out-swinging corner to flick home United’s opening goal, before Matheus Cunha latched on to a perfectly weighted through pass to score what turned out to be the winner.

Those were the 15th and 16th assists of what’s turning out to be a superb individual season for Fernandes—it’s quickly becoming a very good season for United as a whole as they continue to ride the wave of momentum that flooded into Manchester upon Michael Carrick’s interim appointment—and saw him break Beckham’s record of 15 single-season assists, which he notched during the title winning 1999–00 campaign.

“I’m more proud and pleased because I did it serving my teammates. Giving joy to the others is also very good,” Fernandes told Sky Sports of his new record. “When you play in the position I play, I’m very happy I can help them to score and be happy in that moment.

“It’s a huge achievement for me, but the main achievement would be in the top spot at the end of the season.”

Fernandes Shows His Unrelenting Quality Once More

Bruno Fernandes is often the player to stand up and be counted. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

“He’s had so many big moments, whether it’s to score a goal or to make a pass, he is always there,” Carrick reflected on Fernandes postmatch. “He always puts himself forwards whether it’s training or a game.”

Fernandes delivering when United really need him is nothing new. In the Premier League alone, he has contributed 67 assists in just over six years, two less than the number of goals he’s scored. He’s won countless player of the match awards and has carried the creative burden of a United team that has often been lackluster and operating far below the standards expected of them.

“We’re delighted to have him. He’s not someone you’d want to lose,” Carrick enthused. “You can always count on him to be there. It’s a really good trait to have. He’s been through ups and downs here but it’s never knocked him. He is there to make the difference.”

Most Assists for Man Utd in a Single Premier League Season

Player Assists Season Bruno Fernandes 16* 2025–26 David Beckham 15 1999–00 Nani 14 2010–11 David Beckham 13 1997–98 Antonio Valencia 13 2011–12

*Season ongoing

The difference here for United was beating Champions League qualification rivals Villa, rather than sharing the spoils. Fernandes’s impact allowed the Red Devils to register a fifth successive home win under Carrick, improving their record under him to 22 points from 27 available, and they now sit third in the Premier League standings and are in a strong position.

“In the Premier League every game is difficult. Villa are very well organized and know what they have to do,” Fernandes said of the result. “The plan against us is always very good. It was about following our plan, we did it very well.

“We knew they had a high line and had to make sure our runs were on point. It looks easy but it is more difficult. If the timing is not perfect it’s very difficult. We did it today and we won the game.”

Fernandes Nears Best-Ever Premier League Mark

Thierry Henry grabbed 20 assists in 2002–03, a figure that has only been matched by Kevin De Bruyne. | IMAGO/Geoff Martin

Fernandes also became just the third Man Utd player in the Premier League era to reach 100 or more goals and 100 or more assists in all competitions. The other two? Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

Becoming the Premier League’s biggest provider in a single season is also a record in Fernandes’s sights. With 16 to his name with eight games remaining, he has enough time to get up to 20 assists for the campaign—that’s the figure Thierry Henry produced for Arsenal in 2002–03 and the number Kevin De Bruyne achieved for Manchester City in 2019–20.

Fernandes will undoubtedly stress his focus is on helping United achieve their collective aims, but breaking that particular record would be a significant nod for a player who probably deserves to have a Premier League winners’ medal on his mantlepiece, such has been his impact in Manchester since he arrived from Sporting CP.

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