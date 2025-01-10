Where To Watch: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley - Live Stream, TV Channels - FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool take on League Two outfit Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Anfield.

Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final to Tottenham on Wednesday with the likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa all pushing for a start.

Where To Watch/Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 12:15 PM and will be shown on ITV 1 and ITVX.

USA: Fans in the US can find the game on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, and it will be live from 7:15 AM ET to 6:15 AM CDT.

Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 11:15 PM AEDT.

Nigeria:  For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 1:15 PM.

