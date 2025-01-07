Elon Musk Interest In Buying £6 Billion Liverpool Football Club Confirmed By Father - Report
The father of the world's richest man Elon Musk has confirmed that his son wants to buy Liverpool Football Club - jokingly claiming that he does not want to disclose too many details of the interest in case Fenway Sports Group (FSG) raises the asking price
It was reported last week that Musk was keen on purchasing the Reds who are currently leading the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The Tesla billionaire, with a net worth of around $425billion, backed Donald Trump in November's US election, earning himself a role in the incoming government as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.
Currently running X (formerly known as Twitter), Tesla, and SpaceX, his dad has disclosed that Elon could be interested in other ventures too including sports.
"Does your son want to buy Liverpool Football Club?" Errol Musk was asked on Times Radio.
"I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price!" Errol said. "Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it."
Errol Musk added: "He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I!
"His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool you know."
Liverpool owners FSG sold a minority stake to the US investment firm Dynasty Equity in September 2023 and this helped to pay back debt incurred during the pandemic, capital expenditure on the new Anfield Road stand, the AXA Training Centre, and the repurchase of Melwood training ground.
FSG president Mike Gordon said at the time: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.
"We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch."
