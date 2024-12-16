Liverpool Now 'Close' To Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal With Expected Announcement Date Revealed
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has started the season in outstanding form, having scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in 23 appearances to propel the Reds to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Though Salah is making the headlines for his goalscoring exploits this campaign, the off-field debate over his long-term future on Merseyside refuses to go away. The 32-year-old alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract at the end of the current term.
The trio will be permitted to talk to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement next month as it stands. The Reds have offered all three players new contracts and it is believed that negotiations are still ongoing with their representatives.
Liverpool are desperate to reach an agreement with Salah, captain Van Dijk, and vice-captain Alexander-Arnold following their importance to the club. They have played key roles in helping Liverpool win several titles including the Premier League and Champions League.
Providing an update on the trio's contract situation at the club, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk that there is still no breakthrough in negotiations between the players and the club.
"On the contracts, this remains the absolute priority at the club," Romano said.
"Discussions continue with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and also Trent Alexander-Arnold who's on top of Real Madrid's list for 2025 as revealed in March. No breakthrough is done while I'm writing, no green light from the players so it's still an open negotiation... while Liverpool believe they sent a good financial/contract proposal to all players involved."
Among the three, Salah seems to be on the verge of extending his contract. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Mohamed Salah is now very close to continuing his career as a Liverpool player, and the announcement could be done before the end of the year.
Salah is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has racked up 372 appearances, scored 227 goals, and registered 101 assists for Liverpool across all competitions.
He is currently the club's top scorer this season with 16 goals so far. Salah has netted an impressive 13 times in 15 league games for the Reds.
