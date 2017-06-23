Planet Futbol

Report: PSG would pay $151 million to Monaco for Kylian Mbappe

0:48 | Planet Futbol
Is Monaco's Kylian Mbappe the best soccer player under 20?
icon
SI.com Staff
44 minutes ago

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a number of big-money moves outside of France, but the 18-year-old Monaco star could be staying put in Ligue 1–for an astronomical fee.

ESPNFC reports that Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to pay a world-record fee of 135 million euros ($151.1 million) to lure Mbappe to the French capital, near where Mbappe was born and raised. PSG has a new sporting director following Olivier Letand and Patrick Kluivert's departure, with Antero Henrique taking over and reportedly making signing Mbappe a priority. PSG has been linked to a number of star forwards–Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexis Sanchez among them–but landing Mbappe would both weaken its chief league rival while setting up the club with a star for the present and future.

Mbappe burst onto the scene with Monaco in 2016-17, leading the club to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semifinals. He scored 15 goals in league play, six in Champions League play and another five in domestic cups, giving him 26 goals in 44 appearances. 

Planet Futbol
Top 20 Under 20: The world's best rising stars

He's been linked with a series of major clubs around Europe, with reigning European and Spanish champion Real Madrid most prominently mooted as the club that would be his landing spot. 

Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly vying for his services, with the Gunners already having a lucrative bid turned down. Reports Thursday suggested that Mbappe would accept a move to Arsenal, where he could follow in the footsteps of Frenchman Thierry Henry, but the London club was told it would need to pay in the range of what PSG is evidently prepared to spend.

