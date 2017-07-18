The summer transfer season has kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, while rival Manchester United opened with the signing of Victor Lindelof before spending big to land Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, all while bringing Wayne Rooney back home. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso and landed James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid. In Italy, meanwhile, AC Milan appears to be signing just about everyone in an attempt to get back to elite status.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• One report out of Brazil states that Neymar is ready to leave Barcelona and will proceed with the shock transfer of the summer, after word that PSG is reportedly willing to pay an obscene €222 million to trigger his buyout clause. Barcelona has vehemently denied the report. The €222 million transfer fee would more than double the world record, set by Paul Pogba’s €105 million move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer. (Esporte Interativo)

• Arsene Wenger says the club has made its decision regarding Alexis Sanchez, and that decision is to not sell him this summer. Alexis has one year remaining on his contract and could leave for nothing next summer, should Arsenal not reconsider or sign him to a longer deal. (The Telegraph)

• Arsenal has also reportedly given up on wooing Kylian Mbappe from Monaco and has focused its attention on his star teammate, Thomas Lemar. Arsenal has already had two bids turned down for the winger. (The Telegraph)

• Like Alexis, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also will not be sold, Borussia Dortmund has decided. Aubameyang, linked to Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid and Chinese clubs this summer, won the Bundesliga's scoring title a season ago and will continue preparing for another season in the black and yellow of Dortmund. (BBC)

• West Ham is still hoping to land Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen, and the club is reportedly looking to seal the deal as soon as this week. Chicharito has a £13 million release clause in his contract. (Sky Sports)

• West Ham has agreed to a deal with another forward, Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic, signing the Austrian after securing a £24 million deal with the Potters (BBC)

• Another summer, another David De Gea-to-Real Madrid saga. Manchester United is reportedly bracing itself for a bid from Real for its Spanish goalkeeper, who still has two years to run on his current deal, which he signed after a previous Real Madrid-Manchester United ordeal. Manchester United is said to value him at over £60 million. (The Telegraph)

• Lucas Leiva has left Liverpool for Lazio after 10 seasons at Anfield. (BBC)

• Having already signed one goalkeeper this summer, Manchester City is aiming to sign another and will lodge a £2.5 million bid for Napoli's Pepe Reina. (The Guardian)

• Crystal Palace has no plans to sell Christian Benteke, with new manager Frank De Boer calling the Belgian forward "crucial" to the team. He joined for a club-record £27 million from Liverpool last summer. (Sky Sports)

• Palace has eyes for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, who hasn't been able to carve out a permanent role in Arsenal's lineup after a £16 million move from Southampton three years ago, though Arsenal is said to rate him at £20 million. (Sky Sports)