Brian Thomas Jr. Next Team Market Opens on Kalshi

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks out and Brian Thomas Jr. continues to be mentioned at the top of several rumors. Aside from his NFL trade market, there is now a market on Kalshi for his next team.

Leading the board are the Los Angeles Rams with an 68% chance of trading for him on Kalshi’s NFL next team market. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs trail the Rams. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Thomas is with by December 1, 2026. A $10 trade that he lands with the Rams profits $.4.20.

Brian Thomas Jr. next team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 68%

Jacksonville Jaguars 62%

Kansas City Chiefs 49%

Pittsburgh Steelers 32%

New York Giants 14%

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Rams find Davante Adams replacement

The Rams are the highest on the board and would make the most sense, given that Davante Adams is expected to miss 6–10 weeks with a hamstring injury. At 3-4, the Rams cannot afford any key injuries if they want to make a postseason run, and trading for Thomas would fill the hole that Adams leaves while he’s recovering.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL writer Eva Geitheim mentions that there is a front office connection between the Rams and Jaguars that could allow for a smooth transaction if a trade were to go down.

“The Rams are connected to both Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen, who both worked for Los Angeles previously in their careers, which could make it easier to execute a trade. It also helps the Rams’ case that they are not in the AFC, and do not pose as much of a threat to Jacksonville if Thomas were to succeed elsewhere.”

Staying put

While this is the second season that Thomas has been at the center of trade rumors, there have been no concrete reports of the Jags engaging in trade talks. On the contrary, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that “Jacksonville has shown no signs of engaging in trade talks.”

Head coach Liam Coen also expressed that he believes Thomas could begin to make an impact as soon as Week 8.

Mahomes newest weapon

While the Chiefs’ run game has led the way this season, Patrick Mahomes is in desperate need of a receiver. At 37 years old, Travis Kelce is the Chiefs leading pass catcher ahead of Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice, who have all been inconsistent this season.

With Thomas’ trade value not as high as many would expect, this has the potential to be a low-risk, high-reward situation.

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