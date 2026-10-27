Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Destinations: Five Landing Spots If Jaguars Trade WR

2026 trade deadline tracker | Jonathan Taylor trade destinations | One move every team should make | Ranking 15 trade candidates | Buyers and sellers

No player at the 2026 NFL trade deadline offers more intrigue than Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft, Thomas became an immediate star as a rookie, recording 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors and establishing himself as one of the league’s best young receivers .

Since his rookie season, Thomas has struggled to replicate the success he had as a first-year pro under coach Liam Coen while a number of other players are playing the best football of their careers, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Parker Washington. As such, Thomas began generating trade buzz.

Even amid the buzz, it’s not a foregone conclusion that the Jaguars will deal him. They remained steadfast in their desire to retain him all offseason. The trade rumors intensified after another slow start in 2026, which included him not seeing a single snap in the second half of their loss to the Texans.

As trade rumors picked up again, Coen said he supported Thomas ahead of their game against the Colts this week.

“He’s going to be able to help us make plays this week. I know it,” Coen said of Thomas. “We’re going to continue to support him and put our arm around him. … We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT works at it, he cares about this, he cares about winning and losing, he cares about his team. We all wanna see guys have success individually, but I’m excited about attacking this week with BT.”

Liam Coen on Brian Thomas Jr. getting back into the Jaguars’ receiver rotation. 🐆👀



Coen shares his confidence in BTJ and explains why the Jaguars will continue to support him and put him in the best position to make plays.



🎤 @ryanohalloran #DUUUVAL | #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/7mikda88Po — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) October 26, 2026

If the Jaguars do ultimately decide to trade Thomas, here are five landing spots that could make sense for the young receiver.

Chiefs

Perhaps no contending team needs help at receiver more than the Chiefs, which was on full display in their loss to the Seahawks as they struggled to move the ball when Seattle stopped running back Kenneth Walker III . The Chiefs are slated to get Rashee Rice back from injury, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding a receiver as Rice has dealt with injuries and not been as successful as he was as a rookie.

In Thomas, Mahomes could get arguably the best deep threat he’s had since Tyreek Hill left for Miami. As a rookie, Thomas showed he could take the football from nearly anywhere to the house—including an 85-yard touchdown—something which would open up the Chiefs’ offense.

What makes Thomas a tricky player to trade for, is that as promising as he was as a rookie, he has been incredibly inconsistent since. The Jaguars will also likely command a steep price, especially after the Cardinals managed to get a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr . Since receiver is arguably the Chiefs’ No. 1 need, they should have the patience to work with Thomas, especially since they would need him for 2026 and beyond. At the very least, he’d be an upgrade over their current receiving room.

Ravens

Among the Ravens’ issues this season is that they lack threats in the passing game outside of Zay Flowers. Rashod Bateman has been solid for the Ravens, but far from the most dynamic No. 2 receiver in the league. Trading for Thomas would give the Ravens a nice 1-2 punch at receiver and help Baltimore capitalize on its window with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Notably, the Ravens will face the Jaguars five days before the trade deadline on Thursday Night Football. Perhaps that matchup will play a role in determining if the Jaguars trade Thomas, and if they deal him to Baltimore.

Rams

With Davante Adams slated to miss extended time , the Rams are in need of another receiver. The Rams are connected to both Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen, who both worked for Los Angeles previously in their careers, which could make it easier to execute a trade. It also helps the Rams’ case that they are not in the AFC, and do not pose as much of a threat to Jacksonville if Thomas were to succeed elsewhere.

Like the Chiefs, the Rams have been missing a consistent downfield threat, especially with Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson injured. Thomas could provide that and take some pressure off Puka Nacua, who has also dealt with injuries.

Raiders

Of the five teams included here, no one makes more sense as a potential trade partner on the Jaguars’ end than the Raiders. The Chiefs and Ravens are potential threats to Jacksonville in the playoffs, and while the Raiders are still trying to contend, they appear to be a year or two away from making their mark in the AFC. Additionally, the Jaguars previously partnered with the Raiders to execute the Jakobi Meyers trade .

On the Raiders’ end, they could use Thomas for the long haul. Receiver is one of the Raiders’ biggest weaknesses, as they lack reliable targets outside of Tre Tucker, who leads the team with 474 yards and four touchdowns. No other Raiders receiver has more than 115 yards on the season, as tight ends Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty have largely carried the load in the passing game alongside Tucker. If the Raiders don’t pursue a receiver like Thomas by the trade deadline, they’ll likely do so in the offseason. It’s worth considering trading for Thomas, who would further open up the passing game and give Fernando Mendoza another weapon to develop with when he is placed in the starting lineup.

Commanders

Like the Raiders, the Commanders pose less of a threat to the Jaguars and are expected to be in the receiver market next offseason, which could make them a candidate to acquire Thomas.

What makes the Commanders a tricky option is Dan Quinn on the hot seat and the franchise might not want to part ways with more draft picks—especially since they only had six in 2026. The Commanders still could contend for a playoff spot, but at 1-4-1, are in a tough position to do so, especially if the Giants continue separating themselves in the NFC East.

On the other hand, Thomas could improve the Commanders’ receiving core for at least the next two seasons. The team’s top receiver, Terry McLaurin, will be 32 next season and coming off a torn patellar tendon . Their No. 2, Stefon Diggs, is on a one-year deal. Thomas would fill this position and reunite with Jayden Daniels, whom he played with for two seasons at LSU before they both declared for the 2024 draft.